Kissing Booth Real Life Partners: Who Are The Cast Dating?

The Kissing Booth 2 has fans wondering who the cast are dating in real life – let’s take a look.

After one relationship which sparked from the set of The Kissing Booth, between now-exes Jacob Elordi and Joey King, fans are now convinced another romance is blossoming following the arrival of Taylor Zakhar Perez, who plays Marco in the film.

Outside of the movie, most of the cast are single while Joel Courtney is engaged and Joey is now rumoured to be dating co-star Taylor.

Who are The Kissing Booth cast’s partners in real life? Here are all the details…

Who is Jacob Elordi’s girlfriend?

Jacob Elordi, who plays Noah in The Kissing Booth, is rumoured to be dating Euphoria co-star Zendaya, after they grew clos during filming the show.

Although they’re yet to confirm their relationship, they’ve been pictured looking cosy on multiple occasions.

Jacob previously dated co-star Joey King for a year, splitting before filming the second Kissing Booth movie.

Who is Joey King dating?

After splitting from Kissing Booth co-star Jacob Elordi, Joey, who plays Elle Evans, has remained single.

However, she and co-star Taylor have ignited speculation they’re dating after sharing a number of posts about each other on Instagram.

Does Taylor Zakhar Perez have a girlfriend?

Taylor doesn’t have a girlfriend, but is fuelling rumours he’s dating co-star Joey, especially after his social media post marking her 21st birthday where he said to the actress: “Grateful for you forever.”

Joey replied to the post: “Can’t imagine my life without you. I heart you, T.”

Who is Maisie Richardson-Sellers’ dating?

Maisie has been dating soul singer CLAY for four years, ever since they met at a party.

Back in 2019 she opened up about her relationship to Ones to Watch: “She's the best! I am honestly inspired by her every single day and feel so grateful to have her in my life.

“We met at a party that neither of us particularly wanted to be at. It's always the case, I suppose, to encounter something [or] someone amazing when you're least expecting it."

Who is Joel Courtney’s partner?

Joel Courtney is engaged to girlfriend Mia Scholink, who he’s said to have known since they were kids but they didn’t start dating until 2017.

On Valentine’s Day this year Joel proposed to Mia!

