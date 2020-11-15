What Happened To Kiosk Keith? Why The I’m A Celebrity Star Was Sacked

Kiosk Keith was sacked in 2018. Picture: ITV

Kiosk Keith was a key part of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! until he was sacked, but what happened to the ITV regular and why was he fired from the show?

I’m A Celebrity said goodbye to Kiosk Keith two years ago, replacing him with Kiosk Kev and this year his Welsh replacement Cledwyn, after he was sacked from the ITV series.

Kiosk Keith was the character who worked at the Outback Shack in the Australian jungle, but since his sacking viewers have got to know his replacement Kiosk Kev instead, who played the same role but with a big bushy beard.

Kiosk Kev replaced Kiosk Keith in 2018. Picture: ITV

The celebrity contestants visit the shack as part of their challenges, given a question which, if they answer correctly, is rewarded with treats for the camp.

But what happened to Kiosk Keith, why was he fired?

Kiosk Keith, real name Raymond Grant, was in fact an on-set builder for I’m A Celebrity in his mid 50s.

He was recruited on the show in 2002 when the series first started but in 2013 was given an on-screen role as Kiosk Keith.

He was allegedly dismissed from I’m A Celeb in 2018 after “behaving inappropriately towards a female co-worker” during the 2017 series.

At the time, a source told the tabloids: “It wasn't unusual for Keith to turn up to work drunk as he's done it before but this incident has shocked everyone. He was drunk when he got on the bus in the morning. Then he behaved inappropriately towards a female member of the team who's half his age."

ITV didn’t reveal the reason behind his sacking but in a statement at the time said: “Ray is no longer under contract on the show. There are no plans for him to return this year.”

Kiosk Kev took over the job in 2018 and this year Kiosk Cledwyn will be the face of the medieval shack.

