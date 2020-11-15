What Happened To Kiosk Keith? Why The I’m A Celebrity Star Was Sacked

15 November 2020, 13:30

Kiosk Keith was sacked in 2018
Kiosk Keith was sacked in 2018. Picture: ITV

Kiosk Keith was a key part of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! until he was sacked, but what happened to the ITV regular and why was he fired from the show?

I’m A Celebrity said goodbye to Kiosk Keith two years ago, replacing him with Kiosk Kev and this year his Welsh replacement Cledwyn, after he was sacked from the ITV series.

What Castle Is Being Used For I’m A Celebrity 2020?

Kiosk Keith was the character who worked at the Outback Shack in the Australian jungle, but since his sacking viewers have got to know his replacement Kiosk Kev instead, who played the same role but with a big bushy beard.

Kiosk Kev replaced Kiosk Keith in 2018
Kiosk Kev replaced Kiosk Keith in 2018. Picture: ITV

The celebrity contestants visit the shack as part of their challenges, given a question which, if they answer correctly, is rewarded with treats for the camp.

But what happened to Kiosk Keith, why was he fired?

Kiosk Keith, real name Raymond Grant, was in fact an on-set builder for I’m A Celebrity in his mid 50s.

He was recruited on the show in 2002 when the series first started but in 2013 was given an on-screen role as Kiosk Keith.

He was allegedly dismissed from I’m A Celeb in 2018 after “behaving inappropriately towards a female co-worker” during the 2017 series.

At the time, a source told the tabloids: “It wasn't unusual for Keith to turn up to work drunk as he's done it before but this incident has shocked everyone. He was drunk when he got on the bus in the morning. Then he behaved inappropriately towards a female member of the team who's half his age."

ITV didn’t reveal the reason behind his sacking but in a statement at the time said: “Ray is no longer under contract on the show. There are no plans for him to return this year.”

Kiosk Kev took over the job in 2018 and this year Kiosk Cledwyn will be the face of the medieval shack.

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their baby girl in September

All The Adorable Photos Of Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Baby Girl

Harry Styles is proving the best friend for Crown actress Emma Corrin

Why Harry Styles Is Being A Best Friend To The Crown Actress Emma Corrin

Harry Styles loved being in One Direction

Harry Styles Loved Being In One Direction & Teases New Music

Taylor Swift made a rare admission about her relationship with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift Says Lyrics To 'Peace' Are About Boyfriend Joe Alwyn And How They 'Crave Normality'
Khloé Kardashian unfollows Tristan Thompson on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian Unfollows Tristan Thompson And Hints At Letting Go Of 'Hurt And Bitterness'
ITV reveal the 2020 'I'm A Celebrity' camp

INSIDE: 'I'm A Celeb' 2020 Camp Is Completely Transformed Into Medieval Set Up

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie spoke about writing songs with Niall Horan

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith

Exclusive
Caitlyn Jenner responds to finale of KUWTK

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed