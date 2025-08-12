Katie Price dramatically vows ‘not to watch’ Princess Andre's new TV series

12 August 2025, 15:47 | Updated: 12 August 2025, 16:52

Princess Andre filming for her show and Katie Price pictured at a premiere.
Katie Price dramatically vows ‘not to watch’ Princess Andre's new TV series. Picture: ITV & Alamy

By Lily Bell

Princess Andre launched her new ITV show The Princess Diaries but her mum Katie Price has made her opinion clear on the TV move.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After Princess Andre made her reality show debut with her new series The Princess Diaries, her mum Katie Price has “vowed not to watch” following reports that ITV banned her from taking part.

The Princess Diaries sees Princess navigate her newfound freedom as an adult, as well as exciting work opportunities including an invitation to make her catwalk debut in Ibiza. While this won’t be mentioned on the show, Katie has now revealed on her podcast that she was in Ibiza at the same time as Princess.

But, due to being banned from appearing on the show, the mum-of-five wasn’t allowed to be around her daughter while they filmed.

Princess posing with The Princess Diaries board.
Princess launches new spin-off series The Princess Diaries. Picture: Instagram

Speaking on her podcast The Katie Price Show, Katie explained that she and Princess were in Ibiza at the same time but she wasn't allowed to see her daughter.

However, Katie accidentally bumped into the film crew, prompting her to break down in tears and tell them: "I'm so upset it's my daughter, I want to be involved”. Katie even told tabloids that the team working with her daughter made her feel “not welcome”.

Discussing the situation on the podcast, Katie's sister, Sophie Price, admitted: "I do also think maybe it's down to Princess to put her foot down a bit."

Katie responded: "She'll be scared Soph, what you've got remember when I started my career, I didn't have people like the management and all that around me. I used to get on trains or drive, go on castings I put the graft in."

Princess's Instagram story thanking fans.
Princess thanked her fans for their support. Picture: Instagram

Since the launch of her show, Princess has posted on Instagram stories to thank her fans for their support and for "being so nice to [her]".

Viewers seem impressed by her spin-off series. One commented: "I watched the show last night and you were incredible."

Another said: "I’m not really into reality TV, but I watched your show last night, and you come across so caring and you’re so gorgeous."

