The Kardashians season 7 release date, trailer, cast and spoilers revealed

The Kardashians are back for season 7 of their family reality TV show. Picture: Hulu/Disney Plus

By Zoe Adams

The Kardashian family are back for another season on Disney Plus with some special guests including Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner.

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are back alongside their mum Kris Jenner and siblings Kylie and Kendall for another drama-filled season of the The Kardashians.

Releasing the trailer for season 7, they dropped some pretty big bombshells as to what this TV series will bring including a hit being put out on Kim, a shocking return of Rob Kardashian and a guest appearance from Caitlyn Jenner.

We'll see tears, sibling fall outs and some pretty big family moments including Kim facing the men who kidnapped her in Paris plus the emotional sale of the original Kardashian house.

Here's everything you need to know about The Kardashians season 7 from release date, how to watch, the cast and much more.

The Kardashians season 7 will reveal some big family dramas and tensions. Picture: Hulu/Disney Plus

When is the The Kardashians season 7 coming out?

The family all shared the big news on October 1st that the new season of the famous family reality TV show was coming back and they happily gave us a release date too.

We'll see the new episodes drop on October 23rd.

Is there a The Kardashians season 7 trailer?

The family dropped a full trailer along with the release date announcement which gave us plenty of spoilers as to what's to come.

Excited, one fan wrote: "Here for it! We need like 12-15 episode seasons..just putting it out there."

Another added: "This is incredible."

You can watch the trailer below.

How can you watch the The Kardashians?

Like with previous seasons, you can watch Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie in action on Disney Plus.

Who is appearing on The Kardashians cast?

We of course have all the main members of the family at the front of the camera but this season will see a few faces that have been missing for a while.

Rob Kardashian will make his long-awaited return and we'll also see Caitlyn Jenner make a star appearance.

Travis Scott and Scott Disick will also be featured.

What's going to happen on The Kardashians season 7?

There's never a dull moment in the Kardashian family so of course it's serving plenty of drama and emotions.

For Kim, she faces the robbers who attacked her in Paris while also discovering someone close to her has put a hit out on her.

Kourtney has been travelling with her family and is busy causing tension with Khloe.

Kris is selling her house while also trying out yoga to tap into her zen side.

Elsewhere we see some behind-the-scenes of a new TV show Kim is filming and also see some family events where they invite Caitlyn to join them. It's all going on on in season 7.

