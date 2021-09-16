How Much Will Kaleb Cooper Be Paid For Series 2 Of Clarkson’s Farm?

16 September 2021, 17:10

Kaleb is the star of Clarkson's Farm alongside Jeremy
Kaleb is the star of Clarkson's Farm alongside Jeremy. Picture: Amazon Prime




Clarkson’s Farm was the unlikely TV hit of the summer and Jeremy Clarkson’s aide Kaleb Cooper has emerged as the show’s star.

A second series of Clarkson’s Farm has been confirmed, with reports Kaleb Cooper is set to receive an even bigger salary for starring alongside Jeremy Clarkson in the show.

Kaleb has worked on the 1,000 acre farm in Chipping Norton since before Clarkson decided to take over farming it himself.

The 22-year-old was given a promotion to manager of the farm when Clarkson took over, a job which comes with a lot of responsibility, but how much is Kaleb paid for his job on the farm, and how much will he get for series two?

Kaleb is 22 years old
Kaleb is 22 years old. Picture: Amazon Prime

What is Kaleb Cooper’s net worth?

The average farm contractor salary in the UK is £25,432, but for his age and increased responsibility he could be earning around £30,000.

It’s likely Kaleb will have been paid for taking part in the Amazon Prime TV series too, so he could indeed be taking home £50,000 a year according to Yorkshire Live.

His exact net worth isn’t publicly known, but it’s believed to be an impressive amount.

How much will Kaleb Cooper be paid for Clarkson’s Farm series two?

Given Clarkson's Farm has been confirmed for a second season, Kaleb will likely receive a pay increase for taking part in the show once again.

Clarkson’s farm has also seen a huge rise in tourists visiting the farm shop, Diddly Squat, since appearing on the hit TV show, so Kaleb could be in with a salary rise if he’s lucky.

Jeremy was shocked to discover at the end of the last series his farm had made just £144 over the course of a year, after deducting the extortionate costs – including buying a Lamborghini tractor – of running it.

Fans are hoping he and Kaleb have more success in series two, amid the ongoing struggles of the pandemic.

