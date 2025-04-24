JoJo Siwa's live-action Tangled audition tape has been released

JoJo Siwa's live-action Tangled audition tape has been released

By Katie Louise Smith

JoJo's mum Jess shared JoJo's 'audition' for Rapunzel on TikTok while JoJo is in the Celebrity Big Brother House.

JoJo Siwa as Rapunzel in live-action Tangled?! Well, not anymore considering Disney have indefinitely 'postponed' the project but that hasn’t stopped JoJo’s mum from sharing a clip of JoJo's self-taped audition.

While JoJo is in the Celebrity Big Brother house in the UK, her mum Jessalynn Siwa has been posting on her social media under the name "Dance Mom Jess". (Gotta keep that JoJo Siwa brand going while the icon herself is on a reality show!)

Yesterday (Apr 23), Jess shared a one-minute video of JoJo performing a scene between Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Now, that clip has gone viral on TikTok with almost 2 million views – and people are low-key living for it!

In fact, the clip has convinced users that she'd be absolutely perfect for another live-action Disney role...

Alongside the video, Jess wrote: "Well I heard they are not making the live action Tangled anymore soooo thought I could share this audition tape - don’t you think she would have made the perfectttt Rapunzel."

JoJo donned extensions with flowers in her for the scene as she delivered Rapunzel's lines. A male voice off-screen read the role of Flynn.

In the comments, people were jokingly calling out JoJo’s mum for sharing the video, writing: “I’d be MORTIFIED if my mum shared this.” Another wrote: “Jess, she’s gonna be so mad.”

But the response to the video was also quite positive. "Is it me or did she just slay?" one person wrote as another replied: "Frrr I like the emotions and expressions she’s doing!!”

Others suggested she'd be the perfect live-action Vanellope from Wreck-It Ralph, while most agreed that JoJo would be an incredible voice actor.

Trisha Paytas was also in the comments... "I’d watch it," she commented.

Disney's live-action Tangled has been indefinitely 'postponed' in the wake of Snow White's lacklustre performance. Picture: Alamy

In case you missed the latest live-action Tangled update, it's sadly no longer in development. The exact reason why has not yet been explained but several industry outlets believe live-action Snow White's recent performance may have affected things.

According to The Hollywood Reporter who cited studio insiders, development has stalled on the live-action remake and is now indefinitely on "pause". Per the outlet, it remains "uncertain whether Tangled will move forward down the road or undergo a creative rethink".

No official details had been announced, and no casting information had been shared either. Fans have been sharing their dream Rapunzel castings for years.

Huge stars like Florence Pugh and Sabrina Carpenter are always in the mix. Some stars themselves have also put their names forward, like Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishan and Mckenna Grace.

Question for the audience: If JoJo Siwa played Rapunzel, who would you want to play Flynn opposite her?

