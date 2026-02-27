How did John die in Bridgerton? His tragic death explained

How does John die in Bridgerton? Does he have a brain aneurysm? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

What does John Stirling die of in Bridgerton? Author Julia Quinn revealed exactly how he died in the book, When He Was Wicked.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bridgerton is officially in its mourning era. After the teaser trailers for part 2 dropped hints that there would be a devastating death, season 4 episode 6 sees the tragic death of John Stirling.

John (played by Victor Alli) was introduced in season 3 as a suitor for Francesca and the two quickly got married. Season 4 explores their relationship and fertility struggles in more detail but things get cut short for the couple.

The Netflix series doesn't fully explain how John dies but author Julia Quinn did actually go into more detail in the book, When He Was Wicked. Here's your explainer on what John Stirling dies from, and the tragic reason why Francesca never truly finds out why he died.

How does John Stirling die in Bridgerton?

John Stirling dies in Bridgerton season 4 episode 6. Picture: Netflix

Throughout season 4, John mentions a handful of times that he's suffering from small headaches. In episode 6, he mentions that has another headache, and leaves Francesca and Michaela while he takes himself off for a nap.

When Francesca checks on him later that night, she is unable to wake him and quickly realises that he has sadly passed away.

The show doesn't explain exactly how John dies other than Francesca mentioning his "headache" but author Julia Quinn did actually dive into more detail in Francesca's book, When He Was Wicked.

After experiencing headaches, John sadly dies from a ruptured cerebral aneurysm.

Francesca Bridgerton and Michaela Stirling don't fully know how or why John died in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Why did John die in Bridgerton?

In the author's notes of the novel, Quinn adds that she had to make sure John's condition made "scientific sense, while at the same time revealing only what was known by medical science in 1824 England."

Due to the limitations of medical science back then, she added: "John's death would have remained a mystery to those who loved him. All Francesca would ever know was that her husband had a headache, lay down, and died."

Victor Alli's final scene as John Stirling was actually filmed after his funeral. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to TV Insider, Victor Alli said: "I thought [John's death] would be a lot sooner, surprisingly. Yeah, I thought it would happen in Season 3. But they had other plans — plans I’m thankful for."

John's death wasn't the last scene he filmed, however. His final scene on the show was at Cressida Cowper's ball and after they called cut, his co-stars flocked around him to celebrate his time on the show.

"I think it was Tom [Verica, director], he sort of wrapped me, and someone came around with some flowers, and I was like, where did they come from?’ and I started crying."

"It was really emotional, especially saying goodbye to all these amazing people who I’d spent so many months with filming this great show."

Read more about Bridgerton here:

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.