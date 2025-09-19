Exclusive

Joe Locke on Heartstopper ending and his hilarious Agatha All Along prank story

Joe Locke shares what he's most proud of after working on 'Heartstopper'. Picture: Capital Buzz/Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

In honour of Joe starring in 'Clarkston' in London's West End, we put the 'Heartstopper' and 'Agatha All Along' star in the hot seat and challenged him to a game of 'What the Deck?'

When the Heartstopper movie finally drops on Netflix, fans all over the world will be saying goodbye to Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson. Joe Locke has already parted ways with his character as filming ended back in July, and now he's reflecting on his time as the beloved Charlie.

Joe, who is currently starring in Clarkston in London's Trafalgar Theatre, stopped by Capital Buzz HQ to channel his inner Lilia Calderu (a.k.a. Patti LuPone) in a brand new game of 'What The Deck?'.

Speaking about wrapping on Heartstopper, Joe shared: "You know, Charlie has been such a big part of my life for 5 years, and so to finish it was bittersweet but also quite mostly sweet because I feel like it was time, it was like sending your child off to university."

"It's like, 'OK, out into the world! Goodbye–in a good way," he added before sharing that he was most proud of "the impact that the show's had" on viewers.

Joe Locke On 'Heartstopper' Ending And His Hilarious 'Agatha' Prank Story

Elsewhere, Joe also revealed a hilarious prank that his Agatha All Along co-star Aubrey Plaza played on Patti LuPone while they were filming the Disney+ series.

"There was so many funny memories on set," Joe revealed. "There was a day that Aubrey organised Patti to have a bed and champagne and rose petals in the cast tent, which is really funny. And didn't tell Patty that it was her."

"So Patti kept coming into the tent and then there'd be a champagne bucket, and then she'd come back in and there were rose petals on the floor, and then there was a bed and then there was blankets and a pillow and it was very funny."

Joe Locke reveals Aubrey Plaza played a prank on Patti in the Agatha All Along cast tent. Picture: Getty

On top of that, Joe shared his incredible experience watching bestie Olivia Rodrigo bring the house down during her 2025 Glastonbury set, the fact that he went to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour twice because it was so good and the revealed that he's never eaten a baked bean?!

Watch Joe's full 'What The Deck?' interview in the video above, and then head over to our YouTube or Global Player channel to watch more.

Get your tickets to see Joe Locke in 'Clarkston' at the Trafalgar Theatre in London now before closing night on November 22nd. It's a strictly limited 9 week run, so don't miss out! And FYI, Joe will not be appearing Saturday 1st November.

