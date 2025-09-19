Exclusive

Joe Locke on Heartstopper ending and his hilarious Agatha All Along prank story

19 September 2025, 16:38

Joe Locke shares what he's most proud of after working on 'Heartstopper'
Joe Locke shares what he's most proud of after working on 'Heartstopper'. Picture: Capital Buzz/Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

In honour of Joe starring in 'Clarkston' in London's West End, we put the 'Heartstopper' and 'Agatha All Along' star in the hot seat and challenged him to a game of 'What the Deck?'

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

When the Heartstopper movie finally drops on Netflix, fans all over the world will be saying goodbye to Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson. Joe Locke has already parted ways with his character as filming ended back in July, and now he's reflecting on his time as the beloved Charlie.

Joe, who is currently starring in Clarkston in London's Trafalgar Theatre, stopped by Capital Buzz HQ to channel his inner Lilia Calderu (a.k.a. Patti LuPone) in a brand new game of 'What The Deck?'.

Speaking about wrapping on Heartstopper, Joe shared: "You know, Charlie has been such a big part of my life for 5 years, and so to finish it was bittersweet but also quite mostly sweet because I feel like it was time, it was like sending your child off to university."

"It's like, 'OK, out into the world! Goodbye–in a good way," he added before sharing that he was most proud of "the impact that the show's had" on viewers.

Joe Locke On 'Heartstopper' Ending And His Hilarious 'Agatha' Prank Story

Elsewhere, Joe also revealed a hilarious prank that his Agatha All Along co-star Aubrey Plaza played on Patti LuPone while they were filming the Disney+ series.

"There was so many funny memories on set," Joe revealed. "There was a day that Aubrey organised Patti to have a bed and champagne and rose petals in the cast tent, which is really funny. And didn't tell Patty that it was her."

"So Patti kept coming into the tent and then there'd be a champagne bucket, and then she'd come back in and there were rose petals on the floor, and then there was a bed and then there was blankets and a pillow and it was very funny."

Joe Locke reveals Aubrey Plaza played a prank on Patti in the Agatha All Along cast tent
Joe Locke reveals Aubrey Plaza played a prank on Patti in the Agatha All Along cast tent. Picture: Getty

On top of that, Joe shared his incredible experience watching bestie Olivia Rodrigo bring the house down during her 2025 Glastonbury set, the fact that he went to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour twice because it was so good and the revealed that he's never eaten a baked bean?!

Watch Joe's full 'What The Deck?' interview in the video above, and then head over to our YouTube or Global Player channel to watch more.

Get your tickets to see Joe Locke in 'Clarkston' at the Trafalgar Theatre in London now before closing night on November 22nd. It's a strictly limited 9 week run, so don't miss out! And FYI, Joe will not be appearing Saturday 1st November.

Watch more exclusive Capital Buzz interviews here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

MAFS UK grooms Davide and Keye

MAFS UK first look sees groom Davide share emotional coming out story

MAFS promo image and pictured smiling in a halter neck top.

MAFS UK’s Sarah: Her age, job, Instagram and heartbreaking loss

The Summer I Turned Pretty filmed fake Belly and Jeremiah scenes to throw off viewers

The Summer I Turned Pretty author reveals fake Belly/Jeremiah scenes filmed in Paris

Christopher Briney with facial hair at The Summer I Turned Pretty wrap party

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Christopher Briney confirms super sexy new role

Love Island's Harry and Shakira dressed up in matching pink tie and dress for a wedding as well as them smiling at one another at their wrap party

Are Love Island's Harry and Shakira still together?

Love Island

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty movie come out? Jenny Han gives release date update

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty movie come out? Jenny Han gives release date update

The Summer I Turned Pretty author defends changed ending following backlash

The Summer I Turned Pretty author defends changed ending following backlash

MAFS UK experts Mel, Paul and Charlene

When does MAFS UK 2025 air? Start date confirmed

Ariana Madix promo image and season 1 contestants.

How to watch Love Island Games in the UK

Love Island

Stranger Things 5 episode lengths teased by Duffer brothers

Stranger Things 5 runtime and episode length teased by Duffer brothers

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits