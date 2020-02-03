Exclusive

Jim Carrey Explains How He Masters His Physical Comedy

Star of Sonic the Hedgehog, Jim Carrey, explained the process behind his physical comedy, and what happens exactly when he gets on set.

Jim Carrey has become a fan-favourite and comedy legend thanks to his eccentric performances in the likes of The Mask, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Bruce Almighty.

Now, starring as Dr. Robotnik in the adventure-comedy movie, Sonic the Hedgehog, Jim explained how he masters his mannerisms and gestures.

Jim Carrey stars as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog. Picture: Capital

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Jim Carrey said "Basically, I shoot for the adults, and I've got a smile in my heart for the kids."

Jim explained - in detail - about one scene which saw his character, Dr. Robotnik, dancing as he battled against Sonic.

Explaining how he was allowed to do whatever he wanted on set, and how he even paid homage to Dick Van Dyke, where he danced about "headless".

Jim Carrey stars alongside Ben Schwartz and James Marsden in Sonic the Hedgehog, but the film's original release was delayed due to a negative reaction.

After Sonic the Hedgehog's first trailer was released, it received a lot of backlash because of Paramount's initial design for the blue hedgehog.

Ariana Grande praised Jim Carrey as her idol. Picture: Instagram

Later, Sonic's new redesign was shown, and it received a lot of praise; not just for Sonic's new look, but for the tone and humour in the clips.

