Jesy Nelson confirms start date of "heartbreaking" new series Life Changing

14 July 2026, 12:07

Jesy Nelson is releasing a documentary all about her twin daughters and their SMA journey
Jesy Nelson is releasing a documentary all about her twin daughters and their SMA journey. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Mum-of-twins Ocean and Story, Jesy Nelson has revealed the latest details of her SMA documentary including trailer, start date and how to watch.

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Jesy Nelson has confirmed the start date of her new Amazon Prime Video show, Life Changing, as she continues her campaign to help future babies and parents.

In what she has described as "the most heartbreaking series" she's ever had to make, the former Little Mix star has documented her entire journey with her twin daughters Ocean and Story who were diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

From hospital appointments to medical procedures and her media tour where she fought to raise awareness for the rare genetic disease, Jesy, aged 35, has said this TV documentary is all about the fight for change.

She wrote on Instagram as she confirmed the start date: "This is truly the most heartbreaking series I’ve ever had to make, and I urge you all to watch it.

"No future babies born with SMA should have to live their lives like this, i am so grateful for all of your continued support and I will keep on shouting about this until change is made."

Jesy Nelson has campaigned to have all newborns tested for SMA
Jesy Nelson has campaigned to have all newborns tested for SMA. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

When is Jesy Nelson Life Changing's release date?

The singer and pop star will be releasing her new show on Friday 17th July 2026.

Neither Prime Video, where the new documentary will be streaming, or Jesy has confirmed the exact launch time but typically things are available to watch from 12:00am BST.

How many episodes of Jesy Nelson Life Changing are there?

Rather than her series Life After Little Mix, this will be a one-hour documentary.

Jesy has confirmed this episode is only 'a small glimpse into what my girls have to go through every single day', but hopes it's enough to raise awareness and make changes for future SMA babies.

She wrote on social media: "All I can say is that I urge everyone to watch this documentary. It’s the most heartbreaking series I’ve ever had to make, but it’s one that needed to be made if we’re ever going to see real change.

"I truly hope this helps people understand why the heel prick test and treatment from birth are so incredibly vital. Early diagnosis can change EVERYTHING. I’ll keep saying it until no family has to experience this again: no future babies born with SMA should have lives that look like this."

What is Jesy Nelson campaigning for?

Ever since finding out her daughters had SMA, Jesy has promised she won't stop fighting until all newborn babies are screened for the muscular disorder as part of their routine tests.

If the disease is caught early, the condition is treatable but without could lead to devastating outcomes.

In June 2026, Jesy attended the Houses of Parliament for the debate on SMA testing where it was revealed that SMA screening would be introduced from October 2026. However, it would only be available to 72% of newborns in England due to limited testing facilities.

Jesy's response at the time was: "I cannot believe we are still debating this. You are basically telling me that if you live in a certain postcode, you're not as important. It's outrageous."

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