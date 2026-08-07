Jesy Nelson admits she was 'terrified' as she shares news of twins' latest operation

7 August 2026, 16:12

Jesy Nelson pictured on camera and with her twin daughters on their birthday.
Jesy Nelson 'terrified' as she shares update on twins' health. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Jesy Nelson has recently taken to social media and shared an update on the health of her twin daughters Ocean and Story.

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Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has candidly opened up on Instagram and revealed she was 'terrified' before her twin daughters, Ocean and Story, had an operation to remove the tubing on their face.

Shortly after Ocean and Story were born in May last year, they were heartbreakingly diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic disease that causes muscle weakness and progressive muscle wasting.

Since receiving that life-changing news, Jesy has campaigned to change the law so that newborn screenings will be introduced in England. In July, she took to social media to celebrate the incredible news that SMA screening will officially be rolled out from this October.

Despite the positive news, Jesy is still navigating the highs and lows of being an SMA parent, something she recently opened up about in a social media story.

Jesy Nelson pictured campaigning outside Westminster.
Jesy's recent campaign for SMA testing was a success. Picture: Instagram
A screenshot of Jesy Nelson's Instagram story of her twin daughters.
A screenshot of Jesy Nelson's Instagram story of her twin daughters. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Jesy announced her twin daughters would be having surgery to remove their feeding tubes. She wrote: "Today is the last day of my baby girls having there ng tubes on their faces 🥹.

"As terrified as I am about them having there operation tomorrow 🤦🏻‍♀️ I cannot wait to finally see their faces again and see their little dimples that are always hidden under these plasters."

She continued: "I've honestly forgotten what it feels like to cuddle them and not worry about pulling their tube out of there nose or plasters of their face 🥺 it really is the littlest things we take for granted as parents."

The removal of the nasogastric (NG) tubes is a big step in the right direction, as it means the twins can safely eat and drink by mouth now.

Before their surgery, Jesy also described her daughters as the "bravest girls in all of the world".

After the twins had their surgery, Jesy shared an update to her story and sweetly wrote: "I got their face back feels like a dream 🥹🤍."

Jesy Nelson shared an update of her twin daughters after they had their feeding tubes removed
Jesy Nelson shared an update of her twin daughters after they had their feeding tubes removed. Picture: Instagram

Jesy's recent Amazon Prime show, Life Changing, documented her parenthood journey and campaign to help future babies.

Viewers will watch as the camera follow Jesy at hospital appointments, medical procedures and her media tour.

Speaking about the episodes, Jesy said they were only "a small glimpse into what my girls have to go through every single day".

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