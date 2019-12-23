Exclusive

James Corden & Ruth Jones Join Capital On Christmas Day For A One-Off Show

James Corden and Ruth Jones in the Capital studio. Picture: Capital

James Corden and Ruth Jones are set to join Rob Howard for a special radio show on Christmas Day!

Gavin and Stacey duo James Corden and Ruth Jones will be joining Rob Howard on Christmas Day at 2PM until 4PM for a special one-off show, 'Christmas Lunch with James Corden & Ruth Jones'.

The trio will talk all things Christmas and of course they'll be having a chinwag about the eagerly awaited Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special.

James Corden and Ruth Jones Christmas show. Picture: Capital

Rob will quizzing the pair on their Gavin & Stacey knowledge, giving the pair some much deserved Christmas presents and THAT fishing trip.

In fact, here's a small teaser as to what to expect on the show come Christmas Day...

After Rob asked, James replied, “Do you actually want to know? - well, there’s a chance it gets discussed on the show.”As Rob pushed for more information, Ruth Jones switched into Nessa to intervene: “Oh, love, listen to what the man’s saying. He said there’s a chance it might get discussed, alright? Now back off!” Hilarious!

