James Corden & Ruth Jones Join Capital On Christmas Day For A One-Off Show

23 December 2019, 16:17 | Updated: 23 December 2019, 16:20
James Corden and Ruth Jones are set to join Rob Howard for a special radio show on Christmas Day!
Gavin and Stacey duo James Corden and Ruth Jones will be joining Rob Howard on Christmas Day at 2PM until 4PM for a special one-off show, 'Christmas Lunch with James Corden & Ruth Jones'.
The trio will talk all things Christmas and of course they'll be having a chinwag about the eagerly awaited Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special.
Rob will quizzing the pair on their Gavin & Stacey knowledge, giving the pair some much deserved Christmas presents and THAT fishing trip.
In fact, here's a small teaser as to what to expect on the show come Christmas Day...
After Rob asked, James replied, “Do you actually want to know? - well, there’s a chance it gets discussed on the show.”As Rob pushed for more information, Ruth Jones switched into Nessa to intervene: “Oh, love, listen to what the man’s saying. He said there’s a chance it might get discussed, alright? Now back off!” Hilarious!
