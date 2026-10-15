Celebrity Traitors star James Acaster has fans saying the same thing

Celebrity Traitors star James Acaster has fans saying the same thing. Picture: BBC & Jeff Kravitz

By Lily Bell

Comedian James Acaster is the subject

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Comedian James Acaster is best known for his signature deadpan delivery, but now he's taking on the role of a Traitor on The Celebrity Traitors season 2.

Joining James in the turret is none other than Love Island presenter Maya Jama and Professor Hannah Fry, who are all hoping to pull off another Traitors win.

As James takes on the infamous game of deception, fans have been flooding social media with a newfound appreciation for him, with everyone crashing out over their unexpected crush on him.

James Acaster recently finished touring. . Picture: Apple TV

Fans have taken to social media to share their long-standing adoration for James, with quite a few thirst edits from new fans circulating on TikTok.

In one edit, a fan commented: "I was like 'has James Acaster always been hot?!'”

Someone else said: "My 2021 James Acaster obsession is making a comeback"

On X, things were no different, as one fan wrote: "The traitors is just making my love for James Acaster intensify all over again. He's so lovely!."

James Acaster is winning over thousands of new fans. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty

In case you were wondering, James is currently single. He was previously in a relationship with comedian Rose Matafeo, but the pair split in 2017 after being together for three years.

And before that, James was in a relationship with Louise Ford from 2011 to 2013. Following their split, Louise later began a relationship with Rowan Atkinson, who is best known for playing Mr Bean.

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