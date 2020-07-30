Is Vanessa Morgan Leaving Riverdale?

Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan could be heading for Batwoman. Picture: netflix

Rumours that Vanessa Morgan is leaving Riverdale have been swirling online.

Riverdale fans are worried Vanessa Morgan could be leaving the hit Netflix show.

Rumours began doing the rounds earlier this year when the actress, who is currently going through a divorce, spoke out against show and their portrayal of black people.

Riverdale fans are worried Vanessa Morgan could leave the show. Picture: instagram

She also claimed she was being paid less than her white co-stars.

She took to Twitter at the time to post a string of disappointed messages to her 700k followers.

It read: “Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people.

“Tired of us also being used as sidekick non dimensional characters to our white leads.

“Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show.”

Then there were whispers online that she had made plans to quit the show so that she could star in the TV series Batwoman.

Actress Ruby Rose announced earlier this year that she wouldn’t be returning to the show for season 2, which is how the rumours started.

According to reports, Vanessa was being ‘eyed’ for the role of Ryan Wilder, who is the show’s new central hero.

However, the actress has made no official comments about what has been reported.

We think she’d be awesome!

