I'm A Celebrity winner's list in order - every King and Queen of the jungle so far

Who are the previous winners of I’m A Celebrity? When did Stacey Solomon, Scarlett Moffatt and Harry Redknapp win I’m A Celeb? Here’s the full list of past and previous winners through the years in the order they won them.

I'm A Celebrity 2025 is back and we're getting ready to crown another king or queen of the jungle as this year's lucky celeb will take the crown from 2024's winner, Danny Jones.

With the likes of Angry Ginge, Tom Read Wilson and Aitch already bookies favourites to win, this year's winner will join a prestigious alumni of former I'm A Celebrity winners.

Since the popular TV show first aired in 2001, it has provided us with some amazing and hilarious moments as we watched celebrities squirm facing snakes, spiders and insects or force down some tasty kangaroo testicles.

However, for 2025, it's going to be even harder for the cast to impress viewers as a new change to Bushtucker Trials will see a reduced amount of screen time for particular stars.

Previous jungle winners of Ant and Dec’s I’m A Celeb include Sam Thompson, Jacqueline Jossa, Scarlett Moffatt, Georgia Toffolo and Vicky Pattison - but what year did they win? And who was the runner-up?

Here's the complete list of I'm A Celebrity winners and runners-up in order from 2001 until 2024.

Danny Jones won I'm A Celeb in 2024. Picture: Getty

Who won I’m a Celeb in 2024?

Winner: Danny Jones

Runner up: Coleen Rooney

It was a great year of I'm A Celeb that saw McFly's Danny Jones crowned the king due to his endearing personality and can do attitude.

He had WAG Coleen Rooney hot on his heels as well as other contestants including Oti Mabuse, Melvin Odoom and Alan Halsall.

Sam Thompson won I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: Getty

Who won I’m a Celeb in 2023?

Winner: Sam Thompson

Runner up: Tony Bellew

In 2023, Sam Thompson won over the hearts of fans as he opened up about his struggle with ADHD and formed lasting friendships with co-stars Tony Bellew and JLS's Marvin Humes.

Jill Scott won I'm A Celeb in 2022. Picture: Getty

Who won I’m a Celeb in 2022?

Winner: Jill Scott

Runner up: Owen Warner

The 2022 season of I'm a Celeb saw England footballer Jill Scott take the Queen of the Jungle title, beating Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and disgraced political Matt Hancock.

Danny Miller won I'm a Celeb in 2021. Picture: Getty

Who won I’m a Celeb in 2021?

Winner: Danny Miller

Runner up: Simon Gregson

The Emmerdale actor beat his fellow soap star Coronation Street's Simon Gregson to the crown in 2021. His final bush tucker trail saw him sitting on a chair with a large transparent helmet placed on top of his head while creepy crawlies were added in every two minutes. A worthy winner if ever there was one.

Giovanna Fletcher won I'm A Celeb in 2020. Picture: Alamy

Who won I’m a Celeb in 2020?

Winner: Giovanna Fletcher

Runner up: Jordan North

Podcaster, author and the very first, Queen of the Castle, Giovanna Fletcher beat Jordan North and Vernon Kay, who placed third, in the final. 2020 was the first year that I'm a Celeb took place in a Welsh castle after covid restrictions meant going to Australia wasn't possible.

Jacqueline Jossa was the Queen of the jungle in 2019. Picture: PA

Who won I’m a Celeb in 2019?

Winner: Jacqueline Jossa

Runner up: Andy Whyment

Jacqueline Jossa, also known as EastEnders’ Lauren Branning, won over the nation in 2019 with her down-to-Earth ways and was crowned the Queen of the Jungle.

Harry Redknapp was one of the biggest I'm a Celebrity characters. Picture: PA

Who won I’m a Celeb in 2018?

Winner: Harry Redknapp

Runner up: Emily Atack

It was an easy win for the football legend who entertained the UK with his football stories, love of his wife Sandra and of course, his obsession with jam role-poly.

Georgia Toffolo didn't shy away from any Bushtucker trials while in the jungle. Picture: PA

Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2017?

Winner: Georgia Toffolo

Runner up: Jamie Lomas

Made In Chelsea’s Toff beat everyone’s expectations in the jungle as she become best pals with all her fellow campmates and tackled every single Bushtucker Trial that came her way. Even the one with hundreds of snakes in a box…

Scarlett Moffatt was a big winner of the popular jungle series. Picture: PA

Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2016?

Winner: Scarlett Moffatt

Runner up: Joel Dommett

It was the big win she needed to catapult her career as Scarlett went on to land some huge work gigs after receiving her jungle crown.

Vicky Pattison showed off her softer side while in the jungle for two weeks. Picture: PA

Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2015?

Winner: Vicky Pattison

Runner up: George Shelley

With her past on Geordie Shore following her into the Aussie jungle, viewers were amazed to see the real Vicky which saw her go on to beat some tough celebrity competition.

Carl Fogarty won friends as well as the crown in his series. Picture: PA

Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2014?

Winner: Carl Fogarty

Runner up: Jake Quickenden

A former world super bike racer, Carl was certainly the dark horse of the series. His bravery in the bush tucker trials, and his bromance with Jake saw him win in 2014.

Kian Egan was a welcome face for the UK audience during his year. Picture: PA

Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2013?

Winner: Kian Egan

Runner up: David Emmanuel

A member of Westlife in the Aussie jungle doing whatever it takes to win meals for his camp? He was always going to be the winner, wasn’t he?!

EastEnders' Charlie Brook was the nation's favourite back in 2012. Picture: PA

Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2012?

Winner: Charlie Brooks

Runner up: Ashley Roberts

It was THE year of Helen Flanagan and Charlie managed to prove she was the worthy winner amidst all the drama.

Dougie Poynter's upbeat and positive attitude is exactly what the jungle needed. Picture: PA

Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2011?

Winner: Dougie Poynter

Runner up: Mark Wright

It was the year of the eye-candy as both a McFly singer and a TOWIE star struck up one of the best TV bromances of the year. In the end it was Dougie’s sunshine personality that saw him become the 2011 winner.

Stacey Solomon was fresh off X Factor for her I'm a Celeb stint. Picture: PA

Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2010?

Winner: Stacey Solomon

Runner up: Shaun Ryder

Stacey Solomon became a household favourite after winning I'm A Celebrity in 2010 and is still winning us all over with her bubbly personality and positive outlook all this time later.

Gino D’Acampo had his campmates blushing with his cheeky banter. Picture: PA

Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2009?

Winner: Gino D’Acampo

Runner up: Kim Woodburn

The cheeky Italian chef won over the UK with his jungle antics, which included killing and eating a rat and his bubbly personality.

Joe Swash's personality was always going to be a favourite with the viewers. Picture: PA

Who won I’m A Celebrity in 2008?

Winner: Joe Swash

Runner up: Martina Navratilova

Joe Swash, then of EastEnders fame, was always going to win everyone over with his personality wasn’t he? Let’s also not forget his adorable friendship with Star Trek star George Takes.

Christopher Biggins is part of many of the best I'm A Celeb moments in history. Picture: PA

Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2007?

Winner: Christopher Biggins

Runner up: Janice Dickinson

The big personality of 2007, Christopher Biggins was crowned King of the Jungle thanks to his chirpy personality and of course, that moment he cuddled a rat…

Matt Willis was the first boyband member to win King of the Jungle. Picture: PA

Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2006?

Winner: Matt Willis

Runner up: Myleene Klass

The true underdog of this series, Matt beat the likes of Myleene Klass and Jason Donovan to become the big winner of 2006.

Carol Thatcher was an unexpected jungle winner. Picture: PA

Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2005?

Winner: Carol Thatcher

Runner up: Sheree Murphy

Carol certainly wasn’t the favourite to win when she entered the jungle all those years ago, but her straight attitude and bravery saw her climb straight to the top spot.

Joe Pasquale was a favourite to win on I'm a Celebrity. Picture: PA

Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2004?

Winner: Joe Pasquale

Runner up: Paul Burrell

Joe had the UK in stitches with his hilarious comedy genius which is always a must for a jungle winner.

Kerry Katona won over the public as she showed off her personality on ITV. Picture: PA

Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2003?

Winner: Kerry Katona

Runner up: Jennie Bond

It was the year of Katie Price and Peter Andre but Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona still managed to shine through and win the series.

Phil Tufnell won over the audience with his humour in the jungle. Picture: PA

Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2002?

Winner: Phil Tufnell

Runner up: John Fashanu

An England cricket player, Phil’s win in the jungle gave him the reality TV buzz and he went on to compete in shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and The Jump.

Tony Blackburn was the first ever winner of I'm a Celebrity. Picture: PA

Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2001?

Winner: Tony Blackburn

Runner up: Tara Palmer Tomlinson

The first ever winner of the popular I’m a Celebrity series was Tony Blackburn who beat the odds to become the King of the Jungle.

