I'm A Celebrity winner's list in order - every King and Queen of the jungle so far
13 November 2025, 17:22
Who are the previous winners of I’m A Celebrity? When did Stacey Solomon, Scarlett Moffatt and Harry Redknapp win I’m A Celeb? Here’s the full list of past and previous winners through the years in the order they won them.
I'm A Celebrity 2025 is back and we're getting ready to crown another king or queen of the jungle as this year's lucky celeb will take the crown from 2024's winner, Danny Jones.
With the likes of Angry Ginge, Tom Read Wilson and Aitch already bookies favourites to win, this year's winner will join a prestigious alumni of former I'm A Celebrity winners.
Since the popular TV show first aired in 2001, it has provided us with some amazing and hilarious moments as we watched celebrities squirm facing snakes, spiders and insects or force down some tasty kangaroo testicles.
However, for 2025, it's going to be even harder for the cast to impress viewers as a new change to Bushtucker Trials will see a reduced amount of screen time for particular stars.
Previous jungle winners of Ant and Dec’s I’m A Celeb include Sam Thompson, Jacqueline Jossa, Scarlett Moffatt, Georgia Toffolo and Vicky Pattison - but what year did they win? And who was the runner-up?
Here's the complete list of I'm A Celebrity winners and runners-up in order from 2001 until 2024.
Who won I’m a Celeb in 2024?
Winner: Danny Jones
Runner up: Coleen Rooney
It was a great year of I'm A Celeb that saw McFly's Danny Jones crowned the king due to his endearing personality and can do attitude.
He had WAG Coleen Rooney hot on his heels as well as other contestants including Oti Mabuse, Melvin Odoom and Alan Halsall.
Who won I’m a Celeb in 2023?
Winner: Sam Thompson
Runner up: Tony Bellew
In 2023, Sam Thompson won over the hearts of fans as he opened up about his struggle with ADHD and formed lasting friendships with co-stars Tony Bellew and JLS's Marvin Humes.
Who won I’m a Celeb in 2022?
Winner: Jill Scott
Runner up: Owen Warner
The 2022 season of I'm a Celeb saw England footballer Jill Scott take the Queen of the Jungle title, beating Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and disgraced political Matt Hancock.
Who won I’m a Celeb in 2021?
Winner: Danny Miller
Runner up: Simon Gregson
The Emmerdale actor beat his fellow soap star Coronation Street's Simon Gregson to the crown in 2021. His final bush tucker trail saw him sitting on a chair with a large transparent helmet placed on top of his head while creepy crawlies were added in every two minutes. A worthy winner if ever there was one.
Who won I’m a Celeb in 2020?
Winner: Giovanna Fletcher
Runner up: Jordan North
Podcaster, author and the very first, Queen of the Castle, Giovanna Fletcher beat Jordan North and Vernon Kay, who placed third, in the final. 2020 was the first year that I'm a Celeb took place in a Welsh castle after covid restrictions meant going to Australia wasn't possible.
Who won I’m a Celeb in 2019?
Winner: Jacqueline Jossa
Runner up: Andy Whyment
Jacqueline Jossa, also known as EastEnders’ Lauren Branning, won over the nation in 2019 with her down-to-Earth ways and was crowned the Queen of the Jungle.
Who won I’m a Celeb in 2018?
Winner: Harry Redknapp
Runner up: Emily Atack
It was an easy win for the football legend who entertained the UK with his football stories, love of his wife Sandra and of course, his obsession with jam role-poly.
Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2017?
Winner: Georgia Toffolo
Runner up: Jamie Lomas
Made In Chelsea’s Toff beat everyone’s expectations in the jungle as she become best pals with all her fellow campmates and tackled every single Bushtucker Trial that came her way. Even the one with hundreds of snakes in a box…
Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2016?
Winner: Scarlett Moffatt
Runner up: Joel Dommett
It was the big win she needed to catapult her career as Scarlett went on to land some huge work gigs after receiving her jungle crown.
Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2015?
Winner: Vicky Pattison
Runner up: George Shelley
With her past on Geordie Shore following her into the Aussie jungle, viewers were amazed to see the real Vicky which saw her go on to beat some tough celebrity competition.
Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2014?
Winner: Carl Fogarty
Runner up: Jake Quickenden
A former world super bike racer, Carl was certainly the dark horse of the series. His bravery in the bush tucker trials, and his bromance with Jake saw him win in 2014.
Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2013?
Winner: Kian Egan
Runner up: David Emmanuel
A member of Westlife in the Aussie jungle doing whatever it takes to win meals for his camp? He was always going to be the winner, wasn’t he?!
Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2012?
Winner: Charlie Brooks
Runner up: Ashley Roberts
It was THE year of Helen Flanagan and Charlie managed to prove she was the worthy winner amidst all the drama.
Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2011?
Winner: Dougie Poynter
Runner up: Mark Wright
It was the year of the eye-candy as both a McFly singer and a TOWIE star struck up one of the best TV bromances of the year. In the end it was Dougie’s sunshine personality that saw him become the 2011 winner.
Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2010?
Winner: Stacey Solomon
Runner up: Shaun Ryder
Stacey Solomon became a household favourite after winning I'm A Celebrity in 2010 and is still winning us all over with her bubbly personality and positive outlook all this time later.
Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2009?
Winner: Gino D’Acampo
Runner up: Kim Woodburn
The cheeky Italian chef won over the UK with his jungle antics, which included killing and eating a rat and his bubbly personality.
Who won I’m A Celebrity in 2008?
Winner: Joe Swash
Runner up: Martina Navratilova
Joe Swash, then of EastEnders fame, was always going to win everyone over with his personality wasn’t he? Let’s also not forget his adorable friendship with Star Trek star George Takes.
Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2007?
Winner: Christopher Biggins
Runner up: Janice Dickinson
The big personality of 2007, Christopher Biggins was crowned King of the Jungle thanks to his chirpy personality and of course, that moment he cuddled a rat…
Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2006?
Winner: Matt Willis
Runner up: Myleene Klass
The true underdog of this series, Matt beat the likes of Myleene Klass and Jason Donovan to become the big winner of 2006.
Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2005?
Winner: Carol Thatcher
Runner up: Sheree Murphy
Carol certainly wasn’t the favourite to win when she entered the jungle all those years ago, but her straight attitude and bravery saw her climb straight to the top spot.
Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2004?
Winner: Joe Pasquale
Runner up: Paul Burrell
Joe had the UK in stitches with his hilarious comedy genius which is always a must for a jungle winner.
Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2003?
Winner: Kerry Katona
Runner up: Jennie Bond
It was the year of Katie Price and Peter Andre but Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona still managed to shine through and win the series.
Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2002?
Winner: Phil Tufnell
Runner up: John Fashanu
An England cricket player, Phil’s win in the jungle gave him the reality TV buzz and he went on to compete in shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and The Jump.
Who won I’m a Celebrity in 2001?
Winner: Tony Blackburn
Runner up: Tara Palmer Tomlinson
The first ever winner of the popular I’m a Celebrity series was Tony Blackburn who beat the odds to become the King of the Jungle.
