I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

9 December 2025, 11:40 | Updated: 9 December 2025, 12:52

By Abbie Reynolds

King of the Jungle Angry Ginge has had som big names in his DMs after winning I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Life is looking different for the 24-year-old streamer who was living in a mould-ridden flat just a year ago... Angry Ginge now has pop royalty in his direct messages.

On Sunday night (7th December), Angry Ginge - real name Morgan Burtwistle - was crowned King of the Jungle, winner of the 25th I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! series. His now-good friend Tom Read Wilson was this year's runner up and former Eastenders star Shona McGarty came in third place.

His best mate Aitch came fourth - but more on that later. After enjoying his victory party, Ginge called into Capital Breakfast to reflect on his huge achievement.

Runner-up Tom Read Wilson kisses Angry Ginge as he's announced King of the jungle
Runner-up Tom Read Wilson kisses Angry Ginge as he's announced King of the jungle. Picture: ITV

Chris Stark asked if he'd had anyone "of note" in his DMs after winning the jungle. "Yeah there was actually, I got a congratulations off of Niall from One Direction," he casually revealed.

If Niall Horan in the DMs wasn't enough, he revealed the likes of Michael Owens' daughter and Love Island star Gemma Owens messaged him to say congrats. Ginge then said he's been warned by Mark Wright to stay away from his wife Michelle Keegan after he revealed to Ruby Wax that he thought she was beautiful - which isn't exactly the celebrity recognition he was hoping for.

He told the Breakfast gang: "I saw a clip this morning of Mark Wright basically threatening me, so I won't be going anywhere Michelle Keegan and I hope she has a fantastic life."

Angry Ginge reflects on life as 'King of the Jungle!'

And after we found out that he's a confirmed Swiftie, Jordan North had to check whether Taylor Swift had been in touch.

"Nooo, the worst thing of that is, as I've got out [of the jungle] she's rang me, but I didn't have my phone on me," Ginge jested.

"Honestly, I'm fuming... gutted really. I thought it might have been a collab or anything, but hopefully we can meet later in life."

Did someone say Ginge x Niall x Taylor?

Danny Jones passed over the I'm A Celeb crown to Angry Ginge
Danny Jones passed over the I'm A Celeb crown to Angry Ginge. Picture: ITV

The jungle King shared that he never had a moment where he thought he might make it all the way to end, but was very shocked when those he thought would make it all the way were voted out.

"The only two I was certain, that basically really shocked me was Eddie and Ruby. Because I didn't expect them when they were [eliminated]," he shared.

Sian Welby asked if he was shocked that Aitch was voted out right before the final. In classic Ginge-style, he joked: "Well, I think at that point people had started to listen to his music, so that was always going to happen."

Once again, congratulations to our Salford jungle king!

