Who is Martin Kemp's wife? Inside his and Shirlie Holliman's nearly 40-year marriage

4 December 2025, 21:00

Martin's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured smiling with his wife Shirlie.
Who is Martin Kemp's wife? Picture: ITV & Alamy

By Lily Bell

From how they met, to their unconventional proposal here's everything Martin Kemp has revealed about his wife Shirlie Holliman.

Although Martin Kemp has had limited screen time on I'm A Celebrity, his time on screen has been filled with him speaking lovingly about his wife Shirlie Kemp (was Holliman), and sharing many stories about their 37 year marriage.

However, it seems a few of his more X-rated stories in the have jungle have left her blushing, as she's told the tabloids: “Yes, I have been very embarrassed. Having to go out the next day and everyone at the gym going, 'Oooh Martin' but it’s all good, I am used to it.”

With the countdown for the I'm A Celebrity final underway, here's everything you need to know about Martin's wife from how they met and Shirlie's celebrity wing man to their unconventional proposal .

Martin and Shirlie Kemp pictured smiling together.
Martin and Shirlie Kemp married in St Lucia. Picture: Alamy

Who is Martin Kemp's wife?

Martin is married to wife Shirlie Kemp who he said 'I do' to in 1988. The couple had an intimate wedding with three people in St Lucia. He said: "Got married in St Lucia on a clifftop overlooking the Caribbean."

"And it was as basic as 'Shirlie, do you love Martin? Yes' 'Martin, do you love Shirlie? Yes' you're married. I don't even think we're married. If I looked into it more, I think you'd find I'm not married," Martin quipped in the jungle.

The singer also revealed he didn't propose to her, instead she took him to a jewellers and showed him what ring she wanted. He admitted: "Shirlie grabbed my collar and dragged me in and said 'I've had my eye on that one!'"

Martin and Shirlie Kemp pictured at the NTA Awards in 2023.
The couple have been married for 37 years. Picture: Alamy

How did Martin Kemp meet his wife?

The Spandau Ballet singer met the pop star in the 80s while she was a backing singer for Wham! - who ended up playing a huge role in their romance.

Martin revealed to his campmates he saw Shirlie on Top of the Pops with Wham! and he instantly “fell in love with her”. When Martin bumped into her at an after party, he gave her his number, but she didn’t call him back for three weeks.

When she finally did call, they arranged a date and she brought a wingman, which was none other than pop legend George Michael!

He said: "So I found out later is that Shirley wasn't going to ring me. And Shirley was hanging out with George, and it was George that picked up the phone and dialled the number. So it was him really that put us together."

Martin and Shirlie Kemp together in 1985.
Martin and Shirlie Kemp together in 1985. Picture: Alamy

Who are Martin and Shirlie Kemp's famous children?

Martin and Shirlie share two children, their older daughter Harley Moon and younger son Roman.

Harley, 36, works as a photographer, director and DJ. While Roman, 32, is a TV presenter and showbiz personality. He was also been on I'm A Celebrity back in 2019 where he came third.

Martin Kemp pictured with his wife Shirlie, son Roman and daughter Harleymoon.
Martin has two children. Picture: Alamy

