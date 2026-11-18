Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2026?

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2026 has a line-up of huge showbiz stars. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows and Leigh Francis are just some of the big personalities on I'm A Celebrity 2026. Here's the latest bookies odds on who looks set to win.

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I'm A Celebrity 2026 has only been on for a matter of days but the public are already making their favourite campmate known as early bookies odds suggest a clear favourite.

With a line-up consisting of Wayne Rooney, Ade Adepitan, Ricky Wilson and Chloe Burrows, the public are spoilt for choice when it comes to entertaining celebrities this year. And to make things even better, it's been confirmed that comedian Leigh Francis is also entering the jungle.

So who is favourite to win so far? With both Leigh and AJ Odudu, who is re-entering the jungle, yet to get much screen time, the odds are likely to change but at the moment, the top three remain pretty strong.

Wayne Rooney has emerged as an early favourite to win I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2026?

As reported on November 18th, the celebrity most in favour to walk away winner is football legend Wayne.

With odds of 1/6 at bet365, it seems the sports star has won over audiences already with his down-to-earth personality and honesty when it comes to his life as a celebrity.

Close behind him though is former Love Island star Chloe Burrows with betting odds of 4/7. Again, her realness and fun personality has gone down a treat with I'm A Celeb viewers.

Love Island's Chloe Burrows has won I'm A Celebrity viewers over already. Picture: ITV

I'm A Celeb's Ade Adepitan has also been a huge hit with viewers. Picture: ITV

Here's the celebrities in order of who is most likely to win:

Wayne Rooney - 1/6

Chloe Burrows - 4/7

Ade Adepitan - 7/4

Joanna Page - 15/8

Leigh Francis - 5/2

Ricky Wilson - 12/5

AJ Odudu - 9/2

Jack Skipper - 4/1

Sharky - 13/2

Claire Sweeney - 8/1

Leomie Anderson - 25/1

Mariela Frostrop - 25/1

With Leigh and AJ set to enter back into camp, the winning odds are more than likely to change. Plus, there are still plenty more Bushtucker Trials and gruesome challenges to come our way.

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