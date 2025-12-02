When is the I'm A Celeb 2025 final?

2 December 2025, 20:55

Ant and Dec promo image and I'm A Celeb 2024 winner Danny Jones pictured celebrating.
When is the I'm A Celeb final? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

When does I'm A Celebrity 2025 end? Here's everything you need to know about the extra-long special.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

From a revolting first trial to romance rumours between Aitch and Shona McGarty, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2025 has made us laugh, cry, and left us wanting even more.

As the show celebrates its 25th season, the star-studded lineup for this year's I'm A Celeb has been bigger and better than ever. Viewers have watched the likes of world-renowned interviewer Ruby Wax, social media star Angry Ginge, and singer Martin Kemp all take on life in the jungle.

Now, with the countdown on for one of the celebs to soon be crowned King or Queen of The Jungle, here's everything you need to know about the penultimate episode.

Promo image of the I'm A Celeb 2025 cast.
I'm A Celeb 2025 cast. Picture: ITV

When is the I'm A Celeb final?

It's official, the final will air on Sunday 7th December and will be broadcast on both ITV1 and ITVX.

The finale will kick off at 9pm and finish at 10:40pm, with viewers being treated to an additional 40 minutes of jungle antics to enjoy.

As usual, Ant and Dec will crown the King or Queen of The Jungle at the end of the episode, so make sure you stay until the end.

The I'm A Celeb waving goodbye to Alex Scott.
The winner will be crowned on Sunday 7th December. Picture: ITV

In the days leading up to the final, viewers can expect to watch the epic Celebrity Cyclone challenge unfold which will see the four last campmates face a large, obstacle-filled waterslide course.

Then, in the final episode, the final three campmates will reunite with loved ones, complete their final trials for their last meal, and, of course, a celeb will be crowned King or Queen of The Jungle.

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Vogue's promo image and pictured hugging her manager at the bridge.

Why I'm A Celeb's Vogue made jungle exit without husband Spencer Matthews

Angry Ginge's promo image and pictured smiling at a Bushtucker Trial.

How much was Angry Ginge paid for I'm A Celeb?

Aitch's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured in the jungle.

How much was Aitch paid for I'm A Celeb?

Alex Scott pictured in her exit interview and on the Brit awards red carpet with girlfriend Jess Glynne.

I'm A Celeb's Alex Scott shares heartbreaking update after leaving Australia immediately

I'm A Celeb viewers have questioned whether Tom Read Wilson's voice is real

Is I'm A Celeb star Tom Read Wilson's voice real? Truth revealed by co-star and mum

I'm A Celebrity fees and salaries have been revealed

How much is everyone getting paid for I'm A Celebrity? Cast fees and salaries revealed

Hot On Capital

Heated Rivalry boss shuts down speculation around Connor Storie and Hudson Williams' sexualities

Heated Rivalry boss shuts down speculation around Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams' sexualities
Heated Rivalry cast reveal how they filmed Shane and Ilya's viral sex scenes

Heated Rivalry cast reveal how they filmed Shane and Ilya's viral sex scenes

Stranger Things 5 finale runtime revealed

Stranger Things 5 finale episode runtime confirmed

JoJo pictured at Promise2Live red carpet and a selfie she took in hospital.

JoJo Siwa reveals shocking reason why she was rushed to hospital

The reason why Stranger Things 5 recast Holly Wheeler has been explained

Here's why Stranger Things 5 recast Holly Wheeler with new actress

Stranger Things 5 will be released in cinemas

Stranger Things 5 finale tickets, theatres, prices and where to watch

Maxton Hall season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Prime drama

Maxton Hall season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Prime drama
Heated Rivalry actor Connor Storrie's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry actor Connor Storrie's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Wicked: For Good's Ariana Grande likes viral video calling out racist Cynthia Erivo memes

Wicked: For Good's Ariana Grande likes viral video calling out racist Cynthia Erivo memes

Wicked: For Good cuts Fiyero and Elphaba's kiss from international showings

Wicked: For Good cuts Fiyero and Elphaba's kiss from international showings

Heated Rivalry actor Hudson Williams' age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry actor Hudson Williams' age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Stranger Things The First Shadow spoilers explain why Henry is scared of the cave

Stranger Things 5 spoilers explain why Henry is scared of the cave

Can you watch Stranger Things The First Shadow online?

Where to watch Stranger Things The First Shadow online

Who dies in Stranger Things 5? All the deaths explains

Who dies in Stranger Things 5 Volume 1? All the deaths in order

Who plays Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things 5? Nell Fisher's age, previous roles and more

Who is Holly in Stranger Things 5? Nell Fisher's age, past roles and where she's from

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

What happens in Maxton Hall book 3? A full Save Us summary

What happens in Maxton Hall book 3? A full Save Us summary

I'm A Celeb 2025 cast and Angry Ginge looking shocked.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 stars' net worths revealed from Angry Ginge to Jack Osbourne

I'm A Celeb's Lisa Riley, Aitch and Alex Scott MBE

Meet the full I’m A Celebrity 2025 cast

Here's the Tv schedule for I'm A Celeb 2025

How long is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? 2025 schedule revealed

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Here's who's favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2025

Who's favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2025? Latest odds revealed

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard responds to theories that Will and Mike end up together

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard responds to theories that Will and Mike end up together

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers explain why they're hesitant to kill off main characters

Stranger Things creators explain why they're hesitant to kill off main characters

Ant and Dec discuss possible 'Im A Civilian' series

I'm A Celeb's Ant and Dec address a "one off" 'I'm A Civilian Get Me Out of Here' series

Wicked: For Good cut a Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande kiss because it was "too passionate"

Wicked: For Good cut a Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande kiss because it was "too passionate"