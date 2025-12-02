When is the I'm A Celeb 2025 final?

By Lily Bell

When does I'm A Celebrity 2025 end? Here's everything you need to know about the extra-long special.

From a revolting first trial to romance rumours between Aitch and Shona McGarty, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2025 has made us laugh, cry, and left us wanting even more.

As the show celebrates its 25th season, the star-studded lineup for this year's I'm A Celeb has been bigger and better than ever. Viewers have watched the likes of world-renowned interviewer Ruby Wax, social media star Angry Ginge, and singer Martin Kemp all take on life in the jungle.

Now, with the countdown on for one of the celebs to soon be crowned King or Queen of The Jungle, here's everything you need to know about the penultimate episode.

When is the I'm A Celeb final?

It's official, the final will air on Sunday 7th December and will be broadcast on both ITV1 and ITVX.

The finale will kick off at 9pm and finish at 10:40pm, with viewers being treated to an additional 40 minutes of jungle antics to enjoy.

As usual, Ant and Dec will crown the King or Queen of The Jungle at the end of the episode, so make sure you stay until the end.

In the days leading up to the final, viewers can expect to watch the epic Celebrity Cyclone challenge unfold which will see the four last campmates face a large, obstacle-filled waterslide course.

Then, in the final episode, the final three campmates will reunite with loved ones, complete their final trials for their last meal, and, of course, a celeb will be crowned King or Queen of The Jungle.

