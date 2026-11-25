What time is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? TV schedule revealed
25 November 2026, 20:00
Is I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! on every night? And what time is it on? Here's all the important viewing details revealed.
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I'm A Celebrity 2026 has become essential viewing for people across the UK as they watch this year's line-up take on the gruelling Bushtucker Trials, a diet of rice and beans and sleeping in the jungle.
With celebrities including Wayne Rooney, Joanna Page, Chloe Burrows, AJ Odudu and Ade Adepitan all featuring in this year's ITV cast, it has proved to be one of the most popular series.
We've already had shock confessions from one of the country's most successful footballers, kitchen tension between AJ and Mariella Frostrup and some hilarious lines from the one and only Leigh Francis.
However, only on for three weeks in total, viewers are determined to not miss an episode of the fun and drama and have become heavily invested in how to watch I'm A Celebrity.
- Read more: I'm A Celeb's Mariella Frostrup apologises for calling AJ Odudu "aggressive" following backlash
- Read more: Celebrities rush to defend I'm A Celeb's AJ Odudu amid Mariella Frostrup row
Here's all the viewing details you need from what time it's on this week as well as what days.
What time is I'm A Celebrity on?
Typically, Ant and Dec bring us a fresh episode of I'm A Celebrity at 9pm on most nights. There can though, be some delays depending on ITV's schedule that day. Here are the start times for the next week:
- Wednesday 25th November: 9pm
- Thursday 26th November: 9pm
- Friday 27th November: 9pm
- Saturday 28th November: 9:20pm
- Sunday 29th November: 9pm
- Monday 30th November: 9pm
- Tuesday 1st December: 9pm
What days is I'm A Celebrity on?
For the next week, the popular celebrity reality series will be on every night.
Typically the show has a run time of 60 minutes but over the next seven days we will see it extend to one hour and 30 minutes as the elimination process begins.
How do you watch I'm A Celebrity 2026?
The show is live every night on ITV but you can also catch up on all the happenings on the ITV streaming service, ITVX.
Read more TV news here:
- I'm A Celebrity 2026 salaries 'revealed' from Wayne Rooney to Jack Skipper
- Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2026?
- Wayne Rooney's staggering I'm A Celebrity fee revealed
- Coleen Rooney has hilarious response to Wayne's shocking toilet admission