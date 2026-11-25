What time is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? TV schedule revealed

I'm A Celebrity 2026 has been a huge hit with TV viewers so far. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Is I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! on every night? And what time is it on? Here's all the important viewing details revealed.

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I'm A Celebrity 2026 has become essential viewing for people across the UK as they watch this year's line-up take on the gruelling Bushtucker Trials, a diet of rice and beans and sleeping in the jungle.

With celebrities including Wayne Rooney, Joanna Page, Chloe Burrows, AJ Odudu and Ade Adepitan all featuring in this year's ITV cast, it has proved to be one of the most popular series.

We've already had shock confessions from one of the country's most successful footballers, kitchen tension between AJ and Mariella Frostrup and some hilarious lines from the one and only Leigh Francis.

However, only on for three weeks in total, viewers are determined to not miss an episode of the fun and drama and have become heavily invested in how to watch I'm A Celebrity.

Here's all the viewing details you need from what time it's on this week as well as what days.

The I'm A Celebrity campmates can be watched every night on ITV. Picture: ITV

What time is I'm A Celebrity on?

Typically, Ant and Dec bring us a fresh episode of I'm A Celebrity at 9pm on most nights. There can though, be some delays depending on ITV's schedule that day. Here are the start times for the next week:

Wednesday 25th November: 9pm

9pm Thursday 26th November: 9pm

9pm Friday 27th November: 9pm

9pm Saturday 28th November: 9:20pm

9:20pm Sunday 29th November: 9pm

9pm Monday 30th November: 9pm

9pm Tuesday 1st December: 9pm

What days is I'm A Celebrity on?

For the next week, the popular celebrity reality series will be on every night.

Typically the show has a run time of 60 minutes but over the next seven days we will see it extend to one hour and 30 minutes as the elimination process begins.

The I'm A Celebrity line-up for this year is bringing plenty of entertainment. Picture: ITV

How do you watch I'm A Celebrity 2026?

The show is live every night on ITV but you can also catch up on all the happenings on the ITV streaming service, ITVX.

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