Wayne Rooney reveals the "wake up call" that forced him to go sober

Wayne Rooney has been honest about his darkest days as a successful England football player. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

I'm A Celebrity viewers saw footballer Wayne Rooney open up about the pressures of his career and fame as he thanks wife Coleen Rooney for being his "rock".

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Wayne Rooney has been in the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! camp for a few days and he's already opened up about some of the darkest points of his life.

Speaking around the campfire, the England football legend spoke about the pressures of his sporting career and fame that lead him to drink and even risk his own life.

Speaking to Chloe Burrows, Ade Adepitan, Claire Sweeney and Sharky, Wayne opened up about his past and said: "It's hard when you're a young player and earning a lot of money to try and stay in the zone and get away from all of that. It's so difficult. I struggled.

"I turned to alcohol when I was early 20s. I didn't want to be around people so I'd drink in the house for a couple of days. I'd be drinking non-stop for two days. And then I'd get up, go and train for the rest of the week and go and score two goals on the Saturday. So you think it's okay."

Wayne went on to say he's made so many mistakes, both on and off the pitch, due to his drinking but admitted there was a turning point in his behaviour.

"To be honest, I'd be lying on a pool table in my house and I remember Kai walked in and found me asleep," Wayne continued. "It was like it was a wake up call. Like 'What are you doing?'"

Wayne credits Coleen Rooney, and children for their support and for helping him make the decision to go sober, describing the last six months as "the happiest place" he's been.

Always standing by his side, the Manchester United star spoke openly about his wife and how she was his "rock".

Wayne Rooney has credited wife Coleen with his life as he says she's always been his "rock". Picture: Wayne Rooney/Instagram

Wayne said: "She's been amazing. I probably would've been dead, if I'm being honest, if it weren't for her. She was an absolute rock, she still is."

Fans of I'm A Celebrity were quick to praise Wayne for his honesty and vulnerability on the show. One social media user said: "Aww one thing I love about I’m a Celeb is seeing who they are beneath the fame."

Another added: "He’s coming across as a guy who’s learned from his mistakes."

If you, or someone you know, is dealing with mental health issues, the following organisations may be able to help:

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