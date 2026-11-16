I'm A Celebrity's Wayne Rooney: Age, wife, children, football career and more

Wayne Rooney is on I'm A Celeb 2026! Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Wayne Rooney is on I'm A Celeb 2026! Here's everything you need to know about him from his age and wife to his first football team.

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It's happening! Wayne Rooney is Down Under for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2026. Joined by the likes of model Leomie Anderson and actress Joanna Page, the footballing legend is swapping home comforts for jungle critters with the chance to be crowned King of the Jungle.

Following in the footsteps of his wife Coleen Rooney, Wayne explained why he's giving the show a go now: "It's a show I've always wanted to do. Me and Coleen would sit there watching and we both always said: ‘If we were going to do one, it’s the show to do’.

"Coleen did it a couple of years ago and then this year it came about because of the way it fell – me not being great as a manager! And obviously not working full time as a player has given me time where I could do it, so I thought, why not?"

So, while you probably think you know Rooney pretty well, here's a reminder of everything you need to know about him as he takes on the jungle

Wayne Rooney played for Manchester United for 13 years. Picture: DeFodi Images/Getty

How old is Wayne Rooney?

Born October 24th, 1985, in Liverpool, Wayne is 41 years old.

How is Wayne Rooney famous and what's his net worth?

Wayne Rooney is regarded as one of England’s greatest-ever football players. His first professional football job was at Everton, where he made his senior debut aged just 16 in 2002.

Two years later he was signed to Manchester United for £27 million. He went on to spend 13 years at United, he won five Premier League titles, the Champions League and numerous other trophies. Wayne became the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, scoring 253 goals. He also captained the England team and earned 120 international caps.

After retiring in 2021, he became a football manager, working at Derby County, DC United, Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle. Nowadays, Wayne works as a football pundit and television personality, including recently appearing in his own reality TV show The Real Rooneys on Disney+.

Unsurprisingly, Wayne has a huge estimated net worth of between £185 million and £200 million.

When did Wayne Rooney marry Coleen Rooney?

Coleen and Wayne Rooney are actually childhood sweethearts who reportedly met at just the age of 12 in Liverpool, where the pair hail from.

The couple began dating at 16 and in June 2008, they got married in Portofino and reportedly splurged £5 million on their special day that included private jets, luxury yachts, masked balls and a £200,000 wedding dress.

How many children does Wayne Rooney have?

Wayne and Coleen share four children, all boys. Their sons are between the ages of 8 and 17. Their eldest Kai has taken in Wayne's footsteps and is pursuing a career in football.

Kai – 17 (born 2 November 2009)

Klay – 13 (born 21 May 2013)

Kit – 10 (born 24 January 2016)

Cass – 8 (born 15 February 2018)

What is Wayne Rooney instagram?

You can follow Wayne Rooney on Instagram here: @waynerooney

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