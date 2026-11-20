Coleen Rooney has hilarious response to Wayne's shocking toilet admission

Coleen Rooney's hilarious response to Wayne's shocking toilet admission. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

On I'm A Celebrity, Wayne Rooney revealed a shocking toilet fact about him his wife Coleen Rooney - here's how she responded.

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We are just days into I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and already we've been served some of the best celebrity gossip this year! And who'd thought it would all be coming from, arguably the camp's most famous celeb, Wayne Rooney.

On Thursday night's episode (Nov 19), Wayne shocked his campmates - and viewers at home - when he revealed that he and his wife Coleen Rooney used go to the toilet side-by-side.

He said: "In our previous house, that we used to live in, when we built it we had a toilet and a bidet. We were like, 'we never use the bidet anyway', so we put in two toilets and me and Coleen would sit next to each other having a s---."

Wayne Rooney and Coleen Rooney have been married 18 years. Picture: Mike Marsland/Getty

Now, we imagined Coleen would be somewhere back in Liverpool screaming at the TV for him revealing this on national television, but she actually had a hilarious response.

Wayne added: "The only thing I wouldn't do, I wouldn't wipe my a--- in front of her, so she'd have to finish and leave."

After the admission was aired on ITV, Coleen took to Instagram to actually gives fans a visual of her and Wayne's old bathroom. Sharing a picture of the two toilets, she said: "Awww our old house. The Thrones."

Coleen Rooney shared pictures of her and Wayne's old bathroom. Picture: Instagram

In the jungle, the reaction to this toilet admission was mixed, with the likes of supermodel Leomie Anderson saying "that's romance" and Chloe Burrows adding: "That's real love."

However, Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, was less impressed by the revelation. "It just boggles my mind, the closeness of a couple that will sit on a toilet next to each other. Surely there's close and there's close... Keep an air of mystery, Rooney," he said in the Bush Telegraph.

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