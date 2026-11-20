Wayne Rooney breaks silence on 'Wagatha Christie' court trial for the first time

Wayne Rooney in the jungle on I'm A Celeb opened up about Coleen's court case. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Wayne Rooney has spoken out about the 'Wagatha Christie' court trial between his wife Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy for the first time.

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I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is doing what I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! does best, bringing us the celebrity gossip we all want but have no access to. Something about the hum of the Australian jungle allows the celebs to let loose and spill the beans.

Back in 2022, one of the UK's most talked about court cases took place as wife of footballer Jamie Vardy, Rebekah Vardy, sued wife of footballer Wayne Rooney, Coleen Rooney, for libel. Ultimately, Coleen ended up winning the case, despite Rebekah being the one who brought it to court.

In 2024, Coleen appeared on I'm A Celeb but never addressed the Wagatha Christie, aside from maybe an eyebrow raise here and there. However, in the jungle now, Wayne has addressed the situation head on and shared how much of a toll it had on his wife.

Coleen Rooney and Wayne Rooney on their way into court back in 2022. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty

Late arrival campmate Leigh Francis was pretty quick in broaching the subject with Wayne, telling him that he'd watched the Disney+ documentary Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.

"It's nuts isn't it?" Wayne replied. "It went to court and Coleen won in court. But yeah it was horrible because it did affect her."

He went on: "It is nuts, because Rebekah took Coleen to court. So Coleen couldn't get out of it, she, we had to go to court. What they said in court was, 'We need a smoking gun for Rebekah to lose the case' basically.

"And I think they got more than a smoking gun. It was just like, so obvious."

Coleen was able to prove that it was Rebekah who had been leaking stories about her to the press via a private Instagram story.

The only other time Wayne has spoken about this publicly was when he had to give evidence in court for Coleen. At the time, during his court testimony, he said the experience had been "very traumatic" for his wife.

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