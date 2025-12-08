I'm A Celeb 2025 final voting figures revealed

8 December 2025, 12:29 | Updated: 8 December 2025, 15:08

I'm A Celeb's Tom Read Wilson, Angry Ginge and Shona McGarty promo images.
I'm A Celeb 2025 final voting figures revealed. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

We know Angry Ginge won, but what were the exact voting figures for I'm A Celebrity 2025? Here's a full percentage breakdown of the public votes.

After three gruelling weeks in the jungle, I'm A Celebrity season 25 officially wrapped this weekend, as social media star Angry Ginge was crowned King of The Jungle.

From gagging on a camel toe in the first trial of the season, to "milk bottle gate" with fellow campmates Aitch and Kelly Brook, the nation fell in love with his kind nature and wit.

In the grand final, Ginge was joined by fellow finalists Shona McGarty and Tom Read Wilson, who came third and second respectively.

Now, the official final voting figures have been revealed, showing just how far ahead Ginge really was.

Tom Read Wilson kissing Angry Ginge on the cheek as he's announced King of The Jungle.
Runner-up Tom Read Wilson kisses Angry Ginge as he's announced King of the jungle. Picture: ITV

I'm A Celeb voting figures 2025:

Vote for the Final Three:

  • Angry Ginge 53%
  • Tom Read Wilson 25%
  • Shona McGarty 22%

Vote for the Winner:

  • Angry Ginge 65%
  • Tom Read Wilson 35%

Ginge won by a landslide, receiving 65% of the votes - 30% more than Tom - while Tom came second with 35%.

Major congrats to Ginge, as it's also been revealed that his win was the highest percentage win in 7 years.

After being crowded the winner, Ginge was mostly speechless. Eventually, he managed to say: "I don’t think I can swear, but I feel amazing. Honestly, a dream come true. I didn’t think I could go all this way never mind win. Thank you to everyone who voted."

Before he had won, he spoke about the experience and said: "It was a lot harder than I thought it’d be. I’d reached out to people before I went in to get some advice, but nobody warned me about what I was about to go through. No one said it was going to be that hard."

Ginge's win nearly broke the internet, as followers to close friends in his circle celebrated his win. KSI, who's part of the UK's biggest YouTube group The Sidemen, even took to Instagram stories where he screamed while watching Ginge be crowned winner.

"Honestly, I'm so proud of this guy man. He's so done so well. Bro, enjoy! Get out of there man and enjoy life now. No more suffering," he said.

