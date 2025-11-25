I'm A Celeb's Vogue Williams praised for honest cosmetic treatment admission

25 November 2025, 21:00

Vogue Williams and Ruby Wax had a candid chat about cosmetic treatments on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Vogue Williams and Ruby Wax had a candid chat about cosmetic treatments on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: Getty / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

While on I'm A Celebrity, TV personality Vogue Williams opened up about which cosmetic treatments she's had done.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

TV presenter and podcaster Vogue Williams has been praised by viewers of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! for speaking candidly about cosmetic treatments she's had done.

The mum-of-three found herself in a conversation with American-British interviewer Ruby Wax where they discussed what treatments they'd had.

Previously, Ruby has said spoken about having cosmetic procedures, saying that "in TV people don't tolerate ageing". Here's what Vogue revealed and how viewers reacted.

Read more: I'm A Celeb's Ant and Dec reveal how Shona McGarty smuggled air freshener into camp

Vogue Williams at the 'All's Fair' London premiere
Vogue Williams at the 'All's Fair' London premiere. Picture: Getty

What cosmetic treatments has Vogue Williams had?

Vogue opened up about what 'tweakments' she's had done during a chat with I'm A Celeb co-star Ruby. The conversation started when Ruby asked Vogue how her lips were outlined when she was wearing no makeup.

"I got it ages ago, permanent liner. It's lasted ages," she revealed. "It's a bit spicy when you're getting it done, but I'm not getting anything done unless it's a bit spicy."

Ruby inquired if she had anything else done, to which she replied: "Yeah!"

The Irish TV presenter then said she's had "loads of botox".

She explained: "I've got this botox woman in Ireland and I went - and she's got a waiting list for like two years - and I went to see her.

"And I went into her and she was just like, [mimics multiple injections], one there, one there, under there, under there. And I was like, 'What am I...?' So I walk out of there and I'm like, 'I'm going to look mental'.

"And a week later I looked at myself and I was like, 'You!'"

Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews
Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews. Picture: Instagram

Viewers of the show have praised Vogue for her honesty, with one commenting on Instagram: "Have always loved Vogue. She is so down to earth and honest."

Another wrote: "Vogue is being real and I am here for it." A third said: "I'm loving this series. The honesty and empathy that many of them have to understand each other. There is some cracking stories, very entertaining."

