I'm A Celeb's Vogue Williams blames her early elimination on shocking rule

3 December 2025, 11:14

Vogue's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured on the bride leaving the jungle.
Vogue Williams was the third campmate to be evicted. Picture: ITV & Shutterstock

By Lily Bell

I'm A Celebrity campmate Vogue has blamed her early elimination on one of the show's biggest rules.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Vogue Williams was the third campmate to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and now she’s spoken out, suggesting that the ban on Irish voting was the reason she was eliminated.

The TV presenter and podcaster - who was a late arrival to camp alongside Tom Read Wilson - was born in Dublin but has lived in the UK since 2013. Her appearance on the show sparked much excitement for her friends, family, and followers back home in Ireland.

However, while viewers from the Republic of Ireland are able to watch the show, they are unable to take part in the voting element of the show. Following her exit from the jungle, Vogue has claimed this decision impacted her time on the show.

Vogue Williams pictured in the jungled.
Vogue was the third campmate to be evicted. Picture: ITV

Speaking to Daily Mail, Vogue admitted: "I was going [on the show] to just have a great experience and get as far as I could and be a part of such an epic show, like, it's a brilliant show.

"But had Ireland been allowed to vote, it probably would have been maybe slightly better for me."

She added: "There were loads of family and friends that couldn't vote for me and, yeah, a lot of people that couldn't vote because they're over there."

When asked if her friends and family found that ‘frustrating’, Vogue replied: "Yeah, because I know they would have wanted to."

Many Irish viewers took to social media to share their frustration about being unable to vote. One commented on Instagram: "If the Irish could vote she’d still be there! She did amazing...🤩 Well done Vogue, you did us proud 🇮🇪."

Another penned, "Raging! Please start letting Ireland vote. 😭" while another wrote, "Well done 👏Wish we could vote in Ireland, so unjust 😢."

There was a lot of backlash from Irish viewers last year as well, as they couldn't vote for Love Island star Maura Higgins or boxer Barry McGuiggan.

Vogue pictured smiling with her three children.
Vogue and her three children. Picture: Instagram

In a surprising turn of events, Vogue wasn't met with her husband Spencer Matthews at the bridge following her jungle exit - instead, she was greeted by her manager.

Spencer took to Instagram to explain why he couldn't be there. He said: "Disappointed to hear that my gorgeous Vogue is out of I’m A Celeb but I’m so proud of the brave stint she did in there.

"She showed heart, courage and fearlessness in challenges and, as always, was such a positive and pragmatic figure in camp! I would have loved nothing more than to have been there for her when she came out and am sending so much love from Antarctica."

He added: "On the positive side, we can now all FaceTime - I know she will have missed the kids like mad and I can’t wait to hear her voice and for us to all be reunited next week."

Spencer is currently in Antarctica, taking on the final-leg of "Project Se7en". The intense challenge, which he started in early November, has seen him complete nearly seven full triathlons across seven continents in less than one month for charity.

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Here's who's favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2025

Who's favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2025? Latest odds revealed

Here's the Tv schedule for I'm A Celeb 2025

How long is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? 2025 schedule revealed

Kelly Brook in her I'm A Celeb exit interview and Kelly Brook will milk bottles

I'm A Celeb fans lose it over Kelly Brook's iconic exit confession

Ant and Dec promo image and I'm A Celeb 2024 winner Danny Jones pictured celebrating.

When is the I'm A Celeb 2025 final?

Vogue's promo image and pictured hugging her manager at the bridge.

Why I'm A Celeb's Vogue made jungle exit without husband Spencer Matthews

Angry Ginge's promo image and pictured smiling at a Bushtucker Trial.

How much was Angry Ginge paid for I'm A Celeb?

Hot On Capital

Stanger Things creators explain why they changed how Vecna looks in season 5

Stanger Things creators explain why Vecna has a snatched waist in season 5

Here's how to listen to WSQK radio 'The Squawk' on Global Player in the UK and the US

How to listen to Stranger Things' The Squawk radio station on Global Player

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Heated Rivalry boss shuts down speculation around Connor Storie and Hudson Williams' sexualities

Heated Rivalry boss shuts down speculation around Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams' sexualities
Heated Rivalry cast reveal how they filmed Shane and Ilya's viral sex scenes

Heated Rivalry cast reveal how they filmed Shane and Ilya's viral sex scenes

Stranger Things 5 finale runtime revealed

Stranger Things 5 finale episode runtime confirmed

JoJo pictured at Promise2Live red carpet and a selfie she took in hospital.

JoJo Siwa reveals shocking reason why she was rushed to hospital

The reason why Stranger Things 5 recast Holly Wheeler has been explained

Here's why Stranger Things 5 recast Holly Wheeler with new actress

Stranger Things 5 will be released in cinemas

Stranger Things 5 finale tickets, theatres, prices and where to watch

Maxton Hall season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Prime drama

Maxton Hall season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Prime drama
Aitch's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured in the jungle.

How much was Aitch paid for I'm A Celeb?

Heated Rivalry actor Connor Storrie's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry actor Connor Storrie's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Wicked: For Good's Ariana Grande likes viral video calling out racist Cynthia Erivo memes

Wicked: For Good's Ariana Grande likes viral video calling out racist Cynthia Erivo memes

Wicked: For Good cuts Fiyero and Elphaba's kiss from international showings

Wicked: For Good cuts Fiyero and Elphaba's kiss from international showings

Alex Scott pictured in her exit interview and on the Brit awards red carpet with girlfriend Jess Glynne.

I'm A Celeb's Alex Scott shares heartbreaking update after leaving Australia immediately

Heated Rivalry actor Hudson Williams' age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry actor Hudson Williams' age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Stranger Things The First Shadow spoilers explain why Henry is scared of the cave

Stranger Things 5 spoilers explain why Henry is scared of the cave

Can you watch Stranger Things The First Shadow online?

Where to watch Stranger Things The First Shadow online

Who dies in Stranger Things 5? All the deaths explains

Who dies in Stranger Things 5 Volume 1? All the deaths in order

Who plays Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things 5? Nell Fisher's age, previous roles and more

Who is Holly in Stranger Things 5? Nell Fisher's age, past roles and where she's from

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

I'm A Celeb viewers have questioned whether Tom Read Wilson's voice is real

Is I'm A Celeb star Tom Read Wilson's voice real? Truth revealed by co-star and mum

What happens in Maxton Hall book 3? A full Save Us summary

What happens in Maxton Hall book 3? A full Save Us summary

I'm A Celeb 2025 cast and Angry Ginge looking shocked.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 stars' net worths revealed from Angry Ginge to Jack Osbourne

I'm A Celeb's Lisa Riley, Aitch and Alex Scott MBE

Meet the full I’m A Celebrity 2025 cast

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard responds to theories that Will and Mike end up together

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard responds to theories that Will and Mike end up together