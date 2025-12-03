I'm A Celeb's Vogue Williams blames her early elimination on shocking rule

Vogue Williams was the third campmate to be evicted. Picture: ITV & Shutterstock

By Lily Bell

I'm A Celebrity campmate Vogue has blamed her early elimination on one of the show's biggest rules.

Vogue Williams was the third campmate to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and now she’s spoken out, suggesting that the ban on Irish voting was the reason she was eliminated.

The TV presenter and podcaster - who was a late arrival to camp alongside Tom Read Wilson - was born in Dublin but has lived in the UK since 2013. Her appearance on the show sparked much excitement for her friends, family, and followers back home in Ireland.

However, while viewers from the Republic of Ireland are able to watch the show, they are unable to take part in the voting element of the show. Following her exit from the jungle, Vogue has claimed this decision impacted her time on the show.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Vogue admitted: "I was going [on the show] to just have a great experience and get as far as I could and be a part of such an epic show, like, it's a brilliant show.

"But had Ireland been allowed to vote, it probably would have been maybe slightly better for me."

She added: "There were loads of family and friends that couldn't vote for me and, yeah, a lot of people that couldn't vote because they're over there."

When asked if her friends and family found that ‘frustrating’, Vogue replied: "Yeah, because I know they would have wanted to."

Many Irish viewers took to social media to share their frustration about being unable to vote. One commented on Instagram: "If the Irish could vote she’d still be there! She did amazing...🤩 Well done Vogue, you did us proud 🇮🇪."

Another penned, "Raging! Please start letting Ireland vote. 😭" while another wrote, "Well done 👏Wish we could vote in Ireland, so unjust 😢."

There was a lot of backlash from Irish viewers last year as well, as they couldn't vote for Love Island star Maura Higgins or boxer Barry McGuiggan.

Vogue and her three children. Picture: Instagram

In a surprising turn of events, Vogue wasn't met with her husband Spencer Matthews at the bridge following her jungle exit - instead, she was greeted by her manager.

Spencer took to Instagram to explain why he couldn't be there. He said: "Disappointed to hear that my gorgeous Vogue is out of I’m A Celeb but I’m so proud of the brave stint she did in there.

"She showed heart, courage and fearlessness in challenges and, as always, was such a positive and pragmatic figure in camp! I would have loved nothing more than to have been there for her when she came out and am sending so much love from Antarctica."

He added: "On the positive side, we can now all FaceTime - I know she will have missed the kids like mad and I can’t wait to hear her voice and for us to all be reunited next week."

Spencer is currently in Antarctica, taking on the final-leg of "Project Se7en". The intense challenge, which he started in early November, has seen him complete nearly seven full triathlons across seven continents in less than one month for charity.

