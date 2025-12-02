Why I'm A Celeb's Vogue made jungle exit without husband Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams was greeted by her manager at the bridge. . Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Husband Spencer Matthews has taken to social media to explain his reason for being absent.

Vogue Williams was the third campmate to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, but her husband Spencer Matthews' absence at the bridge didn't go unnoticed.

Joined by Tom Read Wilson, Vogue entered the jungle as one of this year's late arrivals and Chief Explorers - which received a mix reaction from campmates. Jack Osbourne admitted, "I feel resistance to Vogue and Tom". However, as time passed, they settled into jungle life.

In last night's episode (1st December), Vogue received the fewest votes in the elimination, seeing her leave the jungle. However, in a surprising turn of events, Vogue wasn't met with her husband Spencer at the bridge - instead, she was greeted by her manager.

Here's the reason why Vogue made her jungle exit without husband Spencer there to greet her.

Vogue was a late arrival to camp. . Picture: ITV

Following Vogue's exit from the jungle, Spencer took to Instagram to explain why he couldn't be there. He said: "Disappointed to hear that my gorgeous Vogue is out of I’m A Celeb but I’m so proud of the brave stint she did in there.

"She showed heart, courage and fearlessness in challenges and, as always, was such a positive and pragmatic figure in camp! I would have loved nothing more than to have been there for her when she came out and am sending so much love from Antarctica."

He added: "On the positive side, we can now all FaceTime - I know she will have missed the kids like mad and I can’t wait to hear her voice and for us to all be reunited next week."

Spencer is currently in Antarctica, taking on the final-leg of "Project Se7en". The intense challenge, which he started in early November, has seen him complete nearly seven full triathlons across seven continents in less than one month for charity.

In a pre-written Instagram story, Vogue showed her support for him, writing: "Spenno has landed in Antarctica... as I knew he would ❤️ This will be the most grueling part of the whole challenge, but if anyone can push through it, it's him."

During Vogue's time in the jungle, she was praised by viewers for speaking candidly about cosmetic treatments she's had done.

During a chat with I'm A Celeb co-star Ruby Wax, Vogue opened up about what 'tweakments' she's had done after Ruby asked Vogue how her lips were outlined when she was wearing no makeup.

"I got it ages ago, permanent liner. It's lasted ages," she revealed. "It's a bit spicy when you're getting it done, but I'm not getting anything done unless it's a bit spicy."

Ruby inquired if she had anything else done, to which she replied: "Yeah!" The Irish TV presenter then said she's had "loads of botox".

Viewers were quick to praise her honesty. One commented on Instagram: "Have always loved Vogue. She is so down to earth and honest." Another penned: "Vogue is being real and I am here for it."

