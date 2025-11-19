I'm A Celeb's Vogue Williams' husband, children, career & more

19 November 2025, 22:15

Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews
Vogue Williams is in the jungle. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Vogue Williams is officially on I'm A Celeb 2025! Here's everything you need to know about the star.

Following in the footsteps of 2024's Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles, Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson are entering I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! as this year's late arrivals.

Ahead of her arrival, Vogue told the tabloids she was ready to cause "mischief" in the jungle and even revealed she'd picked out some padded bikini tops for those sexy jungle shower scenes.

But it seems Vogue is less prepared for the reality of jungle life and the all important Bushtucker trails, as she's told ITV she has a phobia of everything! "I think I have a level of fear around most things and I don’t normally spend time around insects. I know people get stuck in coffins and I am not looking forward to that either," she revealed.

So, as Vogue takes on life Down Under, here's a look at all of her most important facts including how she became famous and how she met her hubby Spencer Matthews.

Vogue Williams at the 'All's Fair' London premiere
Vogue Williams at the 'All's Fair' London premiere. Picture: Getty

How old is Vogue Williams?

Born in 1985, the TV presenter and podcaster is 40 years old,

Where is Vogue Williams from?

Vogue is Irish! In particular she was born in Dublin but has lived in the UK since 2013.

How did Vogue Williams become famous?

Vogue first stepped into the limelight in 2010 when she appeared in an Irish reality TV series called Fade Street. The show followed the lives of four Irish women in Dublin. Vogue's work at Stellar Magazine and her acting studies were featured on the show.

Two years after Fade Street started airing, Vogue was a contestant on Australia's Dancing With The Stars. After this she featured on multiple other reality TV shows including Bear Grylls: Mission Survive, Catchphrase, and Loose Women.

And since then she's presented a variety of her own series including Vogue Williams – On the Edge, Vogue Williams – Wild Girls and Vogue Does Straight A's.

In 2025 Vogue and her sister Amber host their own Global Player podcast Vogue & Amber.

When did Vogue Williams meet husband Spencer Matthew?

Vogue has been married to Made In Chelsea star Spencer since 2018, a year after they met while filming Channel 4's reality competition The Jump.

Things didn't start off romantic though, as Vogue told Evoke: "He kept ringing me after we’d done The Jump ad together and I was like 'this guy is so strange' – he hadn’t grown on me yet!

"He’d call me and say he was out and about in Chelsea and I’d be like 'I live in East London, there’s no way I’m travelling 45 minutes to hang out with you.' We were just really good pals for ages."

But she added: "Then we were in Austria, we were having a few drinks and that’s the way it goes."

Things were non-stop for the pair after that as they married in June 2018 and welcomed their first child soon after.

How many children do Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthew have?

The pair share three children:

  • Theodore: Born in 2018
  • Gigi: Born in 2020
  • Otto: Born in 2022
Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews
Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews. Picture: Instagram

What is Vogue William's Instagram?

You can find Vogue here at: @voguewilliams

