Kemi Rodgers shares behind the scenes of hilarious 'I'm A Celeb Unpacked' moment

Behind the scenes of gruesome 'I'm A Celeb Unpacked' moment. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked host Kemi Rodgers has shared a behind the scenes look at what happened when she, Lisa Riley and Sam Thompson took a Bushtucker Trial shot.

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On Wednesday night (Nov 25), viewers got to see comedian Leigh Francis and supermodel Leomie Anderson take on a gruesome drinking trial on I'm A Celebrity.

The trial, called Rotten Rovers, was a real challenge for Leigh and Leomie, seeing them try and guzzle concoctions like blended crickets and blended fermented duck eggs. Despite a lot of gagging, and Leigh actually vomiting at one point, they managed to win a total of 9 out of a possible 12 stars for camp.

After the main show, last year's campmate Lisa Riley joined Kemi Rodgers and Sam Thompson on I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked where her co-star, and King of the Jungle, Angry Ginge had a surprise for her.

Sam Thompson, Kemi Rodgers and Lisa Riley after trying the drink on I'm A Celeb: Unpacked. Picture: ITV

Joining the show via voice note, Ginge said: "That trial was absolutely disgusting, it took me right back to last year when we had to do it. But honestly Lisa you were so good, I think we'd all love to see you do it again and replicate it.

"And, don't think youse two are getting out of it either. Everyone, get it down ya."

A ranger then appeared with three shot glasses, full to the brim. After getting past the shock, and both Kemi and Lisa checking the drinks were vegetarian, they drank them.

Sam immediately spat his out, with Kemi running behind the sofa to spit it out too. "Awful live TV," Sam said with Kemi adding: "That tastes like sick!"

Reacting to the moment online, one viewer said: "Everybody on Unpacked just did a disgusting shot from the trial then simultaneously ALL threw up and then they couldn’t even sign off the show. That was hysterical"

Another said on X: "I thought Sam's mishap getting into the truck was TV gold until this happened 10 minutes later 😂😂😂😂😂 poor Kemi 😂😂😂😂😂"

Kemi Rodgers shares behind-the-scenes of I'm A Celeb: Unpacked

After the show aired, Kemi then took to Instagram stories where she said: "great, was just heaving on live TV." She then shared a video of someone from production giving her mints and water with the caption: "the aftermath"

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