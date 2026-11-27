I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec explain two trial rule following criticism

I'm A Celebrity's two trial rule explained following criticism. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celeb fans are divided over new rule that means campmates won't do more than two trials back-to-back. Here's what Ant and Dec have said about it and when the rule was introduced.

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So far on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! broadcaster and journalist Mariella Frostrup has been voted to do the most Bushtucker Trials but she has never had to do more than two in a row.

I'm A Celeb fans will remember the likes of Gillian Mckeith in 2010, and Helen Flanagan in 2012 had to do seven consecutive trials. Even as recent as 2024, Dean McCullough was voted to do trials six times in a row.

However, Ant and Dec have explained that Mariella won't ever have to do more than two trials back to back. So, when was this rule introduced and why?

Mariella was not happy being picked to do a solo trial again on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Declan Donnelly, of Ant and Dec, replied to a viewer asking about the rule on X. He wrote: "Introduced last year. Not been used until now. D"

In 2025, ITV revealed the new rule - which means celebrities don't do more than two trails in a row - saying it was created to "give all campmates the opportunity to shine".

A spokesperson said: "Show bosses are keen to give all campmates the opportunity to shine in Bushtucker Trials this year and are bringing in a new rule that after a celebrity has been voted for TWO trials in a row, they cannot be voted for one on the next day.

"This new rule means the responsibility for winning food is shared amongst more of the campmates. More campmates will have an opportunity to step up and play their part with viewers getting a chance to get to know them more, it's their chance to shine."

Introduced last year. Not been used until now. D https://t.co/C2DCbGUBwS — antanddec (@antanddec) November 24, 2026

While Mariella hasn't been able to be voted to do more than two trials in a row, she has now done two lots back-to-back.

Mariella being voted for multiple trials has divided fans. One viewer wrote: "Helen Flanagan and Gillian McKeith were voted to do seven Bushtucker Trials in a row each. No one batted an eyelid back then, did they. It’s 2026, and the people in this country are now wet blankets. #imaceleb"

Another said: "IMO, if you do one solo trial then you should be exempt from further solo ones for that week. That way we the audience get a chance to see how everybody copes. #ImACeleb"

A third said: "I’m getting bored of watching Mariella do all these trials now. Get someone else in 😭🫩 #ImACeleb"

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