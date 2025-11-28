Is I'm A Celeb star Tom Read Wilson's voice real? Truth revealed by co-star and mum

I'm A Celeb viewers have questioned whether Tom Read Wilson's voice is real. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Fans are shocked by how well spoken I'm A Celebrity's Tom Read Wilson is - so here's the truth about his extensive vocabulary.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Only one person could have you saying things like ineffable after watching I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and that's Celeb Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson.

After training at Royal Academy of Music, Tom began his TV career as receptionist on celebrity dating show Celeb Go Dating and by season four he was promoted to a client co-ordinator. Celeb Go Dating viewers quickly fell in love with him due to his perfect posture, endless innuendos and wicked way with words.

Tom has now reached a whole new audience after arriving on I'm A Celeb 2025 and some fans of the show aren't entirely sure how sincere his way of speaking is.

Tom Read Wilson on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Is Tom Read Wilson's voice real?

In short, yes. But you'll be forgiven for questioning it as his I'm A Celeb campmate and rapper Aitch even said to him he thought he was 'putting on' his posh accent and use of extravagant vocab.

When Aitch asked Tom where his use of "proper language" came from, he said: "It's my wonderful dad. He was an English teacher and he just, he made it into stories all the time."

Tom's mum seconded this when she was stopped by press in the airport, she said: "Yes he's very articulate. He was born with a dictionary in his mouth. His father's an English teacher so that's where he get's it from. He doesn't get it from me unfortunately."

Irish TV presenter Vogue Williams, who arrived to I'm A Celeb late with Tom, even told him he was "more posh than Spenny" - her husband Spencer Matthews from Made In Chelsea.

Tom is also from Berkshire which is widely understood to be posh area due to its high property prices, proximity to London and celebrity and royal presence - of course the entire county isn't equally affluent.

Tom's Celebs Go Dating co-star Paul C Brunson has also spoken out about Tom and his "majestic" ways too.

Writing on Instagram, Paul said: "If Steve Irwin is the most Australian man, then @tomreadwilson is hands down the most English Englishman and I couldn’t agree more.

"He radiates charm, grace, and warmth in a way that only Tom can."

Speaking on I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked, Paul revealed the best word that Tom has taught him is 'portmanteau' which means the joining of two words to make a new word. For instance breakfast and lunch becomes 'brunch' and motor and hotel become 'motel'.

Tom Read Wilson attends the Rainbow Honours 2025. Picture: Getty

Tom has long been sharing his love for words with the world through his 'Word of the Day' and 'Sonnet Sundays' on his TikTok and Instagram.

The last 'Word of the Day' he chose before he went into the jungle was 'dingaderry', which he described as "gorgeous US nonsense word" brought about by Yip Harburg, who famously wrote 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow'.

The Celebs Go Dating star shared that the word 'dingaderry' seems to mean "a walk in the park, a breeze, a candy floss affair".

Read more about I'm A Celeb here: