Is I'm A Celeb star Tom Read Wilson's voice real? Truth revealed by co-star and mum

28 November 2025, 21:00

I'm A Celeb viewers have questioned whether Tom Read Wilson's voice is real
I'm A Celeb viewers have questioned whether Tom Read Wilson's voice is real. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Fans are shocked by how well spoken I'm A Celebrity's Tom Read Wilson is - so here's the truth about his extensive vocabulary.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Only one person could have you saying things like ineffable after watching I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and that's Celeb Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson.

After training at Royal Academy of Music, Tom began his TV career as receptionist on celebrity dating show Celeb Go Dating and by season four he was promoted to a client co-ordinator. Celeb Go Dating viewers quickly fell in love with him due to his perfect posture, endless innuendos and wicked way with words.

Tom has now reached a whole new audience after arriving on I'm A Celeb 2025 and some fans of the show aren't entirely sure how sincere his way of speaking is.

Tom Read Wilson on I'm A Celeb
Tom Read Wilson on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Is Tom Read Wilson's voice real?

In short, yes. But you'll be forgiven for questioning it as his I'm A Celeb campmate and rapper Aitch even said to him he thought he was 'putting on' his posh accent and use of extravagant vocab.

When Aitch asked Tom where his use of "proper language" came from, he said: "It's my wonderful dad. He was an English teacher and he just, he made it into stories all the time."

Tom's mum seconded this when she was stopped by press in the airport, she said: "Yes he's very articulate. He was born with a dictionary in his mouth. His father's an English teacher so that's where he get's it from. He doesn't get it from me unfortunately."

Irish TV presenter Vogue Williams, who arrived to I'm A Celeb late with Tom, even told him he was "more posh than Spenny" - her husband Spencer Matthews from Made In Chelsea.

Tom is also from Berkshire which is widely understood to be posh area due to its high property prices, proximity to London and celebrity and royal presence - of course the entire county isn't equally affluent.

Tom's Celebs Go Dating co-star Paul C Brunson has also spoken out about Tom and his "majestic" ways too.

Writing on Instagram, Paul said: "If Steve Irwin is the most Australian man, then @tomreadwilson is hands down the most English Englishman and I couldn’t agree more.

"He radiates charm, grace, and warmth in a way that only Tom can."

Speaking on I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked, Paul revealed the best word that Tom has taught him is 'portmanteau' which means the joining of two words to make a new word. For instance breakfast and lunch becomes 'brunch' and motor and hotel become 'motel'.

Tom Read Wilson attends the Rainbow Honours 2025
Tom Read Wilson attends the Rainbow Honours 2025. Picture: Getty

Tom has long been sharing his love for words with the world through his 'Word of the Day' and 'Sonnet Sundays' on his TikTok and Instagram.

The last 'Word of the Day' he chose before he went into the jungle was 'dingaderry', which he described as "gorgeous US nonsense word" brought about by Yip Harburg, who famously wrote 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow'.

The Celebs Go Dating star shared that the word 'dingaderry' seems to mean "a walk in the park, a breeze, a candy floss affair".

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

I'm A Celebrity fees and salaries have been revealed

How much is everyone getting paid for I'm A Celebrity? Cast fees and salaries revealed

I'm A Celeb 2025 cast and Angry Ginge looking shocked.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 stars' net worths revealed from Angry Ginge to Jack Osbourne

I'm A Celeb's Lisa Riley, Aitch and Alex Scott MBE

Meet the full I’m A Celebrity 2025 cast

Here's the Tv schedule for I'm A Celeb 2025

How long is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? 2025 schedule revealed

Here's who's favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2025

Who's favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2025? Latest odds revealed

Ant and Dec discuss possible 'Im A Civilian' series

I'm A Celeb's Ant and Dec address a "one off" 'I'm A Civilian Get Me Out of Here' series

Hot On Capital

What happens in Maxton Hall book 3? A full Save Us summary

What happens in Maxton Hall book 3? A full Save Us summary

Maxton Hall season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Prime drama

Maxton Hall season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard responds to theories that Will and Mike end up together

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard responds to theories that Will and Mike end up together

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

The reason why Stranger Things 5 recast Holly Wheeler has been explained

Here's why Stranger Things 5 recast Holly Wheeler with new actress

Who dies in Stranger Things 5? All the deaths explains

Who dies in Stranger Things 5 Volume 1? All the deaths in order

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers explain why they're hesitant to kill off main characters

Stranger Things creators explain why they're hesitant to kill off main characters

Louis Tomlinson with Capital [left]. One Direction [right]

Louis Tomlinson reveals his favourite unreleased One Direction song

Wicked: For Good cut a Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande kiss because it was "too passionate"

Wicked: For Good cut a Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande kiss because it was "too passionate"
Shona McGarty's promo image and a selfie from Instagram.

Who is I'm A Celeb's Shona McGarty? Age, fiancé, acting career and more

Shona McGarty's split from fiancé explained after she opened up about their broken engagement

Who was Shona McGarty engaged to? Her ex-fiancé revealed after heartbreaking I'm A Celeb admission
Mr. Whatsit's true identity and sinister plan explained

Who is Mr Whatsit in Stranger Things 5? His true identity explained

Angry Ginge and Aitch on I'm A Celeb 2025

How long have Aitch and Angry Ginge known each other? Their friendship explained

Wicked's Ariana Grande accidentally spoiled For Good ending last year and no one noticed

Wicked's Ariana Grande accidentally spoiled For Good ending last year and no one noticed

MAFS UK's Bailey and Rebecca's split shocked fans

Real reason for MAFS UK's Bailey and Rebecca split exposed

Wicked: For Good director reveals rule-breaking scene he fought to keep in the movie

Wicked: For Good director reveals rule-breaking scene he fought to keep in the movie

Ruby Wax before and after cosmetic surgery

I'm A Celebrity's Ruby Wax opens up about cosmetic surgery she's had

Aitch and Shona McGarty together on I'm A Celeb 2025

Aitch's manager responds to Shona McGarty I'm A Celeb romance speculation

Who plays Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things 5? Nell Fisher's age, previous roles and more

Who is Holly in Stranger Things 5? Nell Fisher's age, past roles and where she's from

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren on Aftersun

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Love Island

Lauren Wood has spoken out about her split from Harrison Solomon amid Samie Elishi dating rumours

Love Island's Lauren speaks out after Harrison's date with Samie Elishi

Love Island

MAFS UK's Davide breaks silence on Keye wanting to get back together

MAFS UK's Davide breaks silence on Keye wanting to get back together

Wicked: For Good director defends splitting Wicked into two movies

Wicked: For Good director explains why he split Wicked into two movies following criticism

Here's what time Maxton Hall season 2 episode 6 comes out

Here's what time Maxton Hall season 2 episode 6 comes out

Stranger Things 5 release time on Netflix and when it comes out in your country

Stranger Things 5 release time – here's exactly when Volume 1 comes out