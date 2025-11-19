I'm A Celeb's Tom Read Wilson's age, journey to fame, TV shows & more revealed

Tom Read Wilson is in the jungle. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Tom Read Wilson is officially on I'm A Celeb 2025! Here's everything you need to know about the star

Despite being a self-proclaimed "very nervous person", Celebs Go Dating's Tom Read Wilson is in the I'm A Celeb camp alongside the likes of Angry Ginge, Ruby Wax, Eddie Kadi and Aitch.

Tom entered the jungle as a late arrival alongside Irish TV presenter Vogue Williams. While he might be "frightened of everything", Tom is looking forward to jungle life. "Socialising is the aspect I am most excited about," he revealed ahead of his I'm A Celeb stint.

He explained: "My favourite thing about being alive is meeting people. And I am sure I am going to learn new things about myself because of the degree of socialisation. I live alone and it will be very different for me in a myriad way."

So, as Tom settles in to camp, here's everything you need to know about him.

Tom Read Wilson attends the Rainbow Honours 2025. Picture: Getty

How old is Tom Read Wilson?

The I'm A Celeb campmate is 39 years old.

Where is Tom Read Wilson from?

Tom was brought up in Berkshire, officially Royal County of Berkshire, which might explain why he speaks so well despite never having any formal elocution lessons.

Why is Tom Read Wilson famous?

Most people will know Tom from his role on celebrity dating show Celeb's Go Dating. He started off as the show's receptionist, welcoming the celebs looking for love into the relationship experts' office.

But, by season four he was promoted to junior client co-ordinator and he was promoted again to senior client co-ordinator during the eleventh series.

Before his role on the dating show, Tom's background was in theatre. After studying at the Royal Academy of Music, he went on to star in many pantos and was even a contestant on The Voice UK. Sadly none of the coaches turned for him when he was on The Voice UK.

Tom is also a published author. He has three books; Every Word Tells A Story, Wonderful Words That Tell A Tale, and On The Tip of my Tongue: The Perfect Word For Every Life Moment.

Tom Read Wilson meets Queen Camilla at Community Volunteering Reception. Picture: Getty

What TV shows has Tom Read Wilson been on?

Since starting his TV career in 2016, Tom has been on a lot of shows as well as Celebs Go Dating. Some, but not all of these include, Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, Love Island: Aftersun, and Celebrity Mastermind.

Does Tom Read Wilson have a partner?

In November 2025 Tom isn't romantically linked to anyone.

Talking about his dating life, in 2023 he told OK!: "I tend to find that I have a very spiky grasp on my professional life. But when I get a break I love to date – even if after three minutes of meeting you know it’s not going to lead to romance.

"I just love meeting people. I’m very happy in my own company, but if someone came into my life it would be a beloved addition. Most days I feel like a moist madeira sponge that doesn’t really require icing. But if there were icing, it wouldn’t go amiss."

He added: "I’m so lucky I’ve got three godchildren, three nephews… but what I really crave is to have children of my own one day."

Does Tom Read Wilson have Instagram?

Yes, you can find him here: @tomreadwilson

On Instagram Tom shares his love for words via a 'Word Of The Day'. Sadly this series will be put on pause while he's in the jungle, but maybe he'll learn some even better words among all those celebs.

