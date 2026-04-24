I'm A Celebrity's Adam Thomas crowned winner of second all star series

I'm A Celebrity's Adam Thomas wins South Africa series. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Adam Thomas is the new Jungle Legend after being voted the winner of I'm A Celebrity South Africa!

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After three weeks of high-stake Bushtucker trials, controversial chats and unexpected rows, the second ever all stars I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has come to an end.

The cast had been whittled down to just Sir Mo Farah, Harry Redknapp, Adam Thomas and Craig Charles due to various trials and challenges which saw the rest of the campmates axed earlier on. But the result of the public vote during the chaotic live final means Adam has won.

Amid all the drama of the show, Adam was been crowned the winner of I'm A Celebrity South Africa 2026, making him the new Jungle Legend, taking over from 2023 winner Myleene Klass.

The I'm A Celebrity South Africa finalists with hosts Ant and Dec. Picture: Instagram

After being announced as the winner, he looked sullen, likely because of the upset that surrounded the episode. The live final had descended into chaos with Sinitta and Gemma Collins storming off of set as David and Jimmy shouted over the rest of the cast about unaired scenes.

The scenes in question were about Jimmy and Adam's confrontation. While Jimmy argued that Adam had been "aggressive and intimidating" in scenes that didn't make the cut, host Ant said he didn't think it was that bad.

During the live final, Craig came in fourth place making Harry, Adam and Mo the top 3 finalists. After him, was Harry in third place and then Mo as the runner-up for the series.

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