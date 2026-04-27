I'm A Celebrity's Sinitta addresses shocking live final after walking out

I'm A Celebrity's Sinitta "shaken" by explosive live final. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

I'm A Celebrity's Sinitta has addressed the "disturbing" live final after she had walked out mid-show.

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The fallout from the explosive I'm A Celebrity South Africa live final continues, as Sintta has revealed what really happened on the night.

After the recent back and forth between Adam Thomas and David Haye online, tensions were already high going into the live final. During the first part of the show, David relentlessly heckled Adam after fellow campmate Gemma Collins said that Adam was a deserving winner in her eyes.

Tensions then boiled over at the second part of the live final, when Jimmy Bullard argued that Adam had been "aggressive" and "intimidating" towards him when he chose to leave the show mid-trial - a decision he made because it meant he would receive his full pay.

As the cast argued over the severity of Adam's behaviour, Sinitta stormed off set. She's now opened up in a new interview, shedding light on how the events unfolded - having previously sided with David and Jimmy.

David Haye heckled Adam Thomas during the live final,. Picture: ITV

Speaking to tabloids, Sinitta said: “I found it very uncomfortable and disturbing. It was very explosive, very aggressive. I was so visibly upset and shaken by it.

"I was saying to anyone who would listen: ‘Why isn’t anyone stopping this? Please make it stop. This is not right.’"

She continued: “I would have liked it to have been broken up sooner. I’m looking around at everybody like: ‘Somebody do something!’”

Sinitta said the comments and repeated swearing at each other was "abusive and aggressive", admitting that she had a “good cry” about it afterward.

The singer also revealed her concerns about safety, saying: “I was thinking: ‘We’re all going to really regret this if one of them swings a punch and somebody gets hurt. Like, please make it stop.’”

Sinitta walked off during the live final. Picture: ITV

In the lead up to the final, Adam's character was questioned after he furiously shouted at Jimmy for giving up during a trial. Jimmy's decision meant that Adam would be sent home as a result, as they were paired together.

However, a last-minute rule change meant Adam was saved by his fellow campmates, who agreed that he could stay.

Reflecting on this decision, Sinitta said: “I supported Adam by voting for him to stay, because despite his outburst, I felt sorry for him leaving because of Jimmy once I realised that he had not participated at all.

“However it did feel like rewarding a child for throwing a massive tantrum but worse because it was so disturbing and he is nearly 40 years old.”

Ultimately, Adam Thomas was crowned winner of the second All Star series, voted for by the public vote.

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