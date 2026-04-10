I'm A Celebrity's Sinitta confirms Gemma Collins feud is still ongoing with shocking statement

10 April 2026, 12:03 | Updated: 10 April 2026, 12:48

Sinitta and Gemma Collins feud is still ongoing
Sinitta and Gemma Collins feud is still ongoing. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Gemma Collins and Sinitta are butting heads on I'm A Celebrity South Africa, and it looks like there isn't a reconciliation coming any time soon.

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I'm A Celebrity... South Africa is proving to already cause rifts between the celebs battling it out to become a jungle legend.

The likes of Craig Charles, David Haye and Scarlett Moffatt have been thrown into a camp together for this second-ever all stars series.

Gemma Collins, who lasted less that three days on the show in 2014, has returned for her "redemption story". And while fans are living for her comeback, singer and actress Sinitta doesn't seem to be sharing the same enthusiasm.

So far viewers have seen the pair have a tense conversation about how Gemma was set to take over Sinitta's role as Mama Morton in the touring musical Chicago. Sinitta had branded Gemma a "joke" and it looks like her digs don't stop there...

Gemma said Sinitta calling her a 'joke' sent her over the edge
Gemma said Sinitta calling her a 'joke' sent her over the edge. Picture: ITV

It was claimed by show insiders that Gemma had accused Sinitta of leaking stories to the press about her. "All Stars hasn’t even aired yet, but it’s all been kicking off," an insider told the tabloids.

They explained: "Gemma is at the centre of this astonishing new spat. A few weeks back, out of nowhere, she dropped a message into the group WhatsApp chat accusing someone of leaking stories about her to the Press.

"And before anyone could even tap out a reply, she accused Sinitta of being the rat."

Sinitta said she thought Gemma being announced for Chicago was 'a joke'
Sinitta said she thought Gemma being announced for Chicago was 'a joke'. Picture: ITV

They went on: "It was like Wagatha Christie all over again. No one in the group could believe what they were reading. No one replied. Basically, it put a massive cloud over what had been a rather jolly group.

"Some of the celebs in the chat rallied to Sinitta because they felt it was unnecessary to make such an accusation in a group setting."

"Poor Sinitta was dumbfounded and incredibly upset at such a scurrilous accusation being made against her — with zero proof," they said.

Beverley came to check on Gemma after her tense chat with Sinitta
Beverley came to check on Gemma after her tense chat with Sinitta. Picture: ITV

Now, according to the tabloids, Sinitta has spoken out herself, saying she thinks Gemma is suffering "hallucinogenically".

She said: "I’ve been accused of being the rat who’s been selling the WhatsApp stories ... the only rat amongst us were those in the jungle.

"Gemma might be suffering a little hallucinogenically from all the, er, animal scrotums."

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