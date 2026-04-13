When was I'm A Celeb South Africa 2026 pre-recorded?

13 April 2026, 12:39

I'm A Celeb South Africa cast and Sintta in a trial.
When was I'm A Celeb South Africa pre-recorded? Picture: ITV & Shutterstock

By Lily Bell

Is I'm A Celeb South Africa 2026 pre-recorded? Here are all the details on when the all stars spin off of I'm A Celeb was filmed.

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From shocking feuds to heartbreaking conversations, I'm A Celebrity...South Africa is keeping fans glued to their TV screen with its star-studded cast and gruesome trials.

However, eagle-eyed fans will be quick to notice that things are a little different this season - Ant and Dec don’t appear live in the jungle, there's no voting, and no live eliminations. This is because the South Africa version was pre-recorded.

With things looking a little different this year, the question on everyone's lips is, when was I'm A Celeb South Africa 2026 filmed? Here are details you need to know about when the show was filmed and how they'll film the live final.

Ant and Dec I'm A Celeb South Africa promo image.
Ant and Dec are back hosting I'm A Celebrity South Africa. . Picture: ITV

Is I'm A Celeb South Africa pre-recorded?

Filming for the show happened last year in September at Kruger National Park, this means all of the camp action has already taken place by the time it hits our screens.

However, in a major twist, there will be a live final filmed in London where one of the contestants will be voted King or Queen of the Jungle by a public vote.

At the moment, it’s unclear whether the whole cast will be in the final or if it’s going to be a small group of finalists. However, speaking to Capital, Craig Charles suggested it was a selected group.

When we asked him who he thought could win the public vote, he told us: "I can't really say because I can't say who's in the final or anything, can I?"

Many of the other contestants were more forthcoming about who they think will win the public vote - and the odds are looking good for Sir Mo Farah.

Sinitta said: "I think that Mo would win the vote. We all loved Mo. At the time in there we were all like speculating."

Scarlett Moffatt added: "Sir Mo Farah is the one."

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