I'm A Celebrity live final audience member shares behind-the-scenes footage of "chaotic" show

27 April 2026, 14:19

I'm A Celebrity audience member reveals wild unaired moments explosive live final
I'm A Celebrity audience member reveals wild unaired moments explosive live final. Picture: ITV / TikTok @lexhartop

By Abbie Reynolds

The I'm A Celebrity South Africa live final was apparently worse than what was aired... here's everything an audience member shared about what happened off-camera.

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Friday night's I'm A Celebrity South Africa will certainly go down in British TV history as one of the most chaotic live shows to have been aired ever.

If you missed it, Jimmy Bullard and David Haye led the chaos by heckling out about Adam Thomas' time in the jungle and whether or not he deserved to win the show. Long story short, Adam did end up winning but his victory was overshadowed by the chaos of the night.

While viewers at home witnessed David heckle Adam, Jimmy argue with host Ant McPartlin, and Gemma Collins and Sinitta both storm off set, it's been revealed that even more went on that viewers didn't get to see.

Adam Thomas was crowned the winner of I'm A Celebrity South Africa
Adam Thomas was crowned the winner of I'm A Celebrity South Africa. Picture: ITV

Taking to TikTok to share some of the behind-the-scenes an audience member posted a couple of videos of the "mess" that he witnessed.

"The whole production team were literally scrambling to keep the show together. Scarlett [Moffatt] who was sat in front of us was also crying her eyes out at one point. Not sure why," they said.

He said that the crowd was very involved, adding: "Everyone was chanting bully to David at one point and Sinitta was definitely not happy about that and she completely stormed off."

The audience member went on: "The whole energy just felt off and Adam didn't feel like him normal self which was a shame because I wasn't seeing the bubbly side of him that I would normally would have seen on TV. He looked like a shell of himself."

Gemma Collins was sat between David Haye and Jimmy Bullard during the live final
Gemma Collins was sat between David Haye and Jimmy Bullard during the live final. Picture: ITV

They then claimed that David had been taunting Adam during the ad breaks, as he was sat behind him during part two of the finale. He said: "During the ad break, David kept grabbing Adam's shoulders and Adam just wouldn't react."

And painting more of a picture of the scenes, he said: "You could hear screaming from Sinitta and Gemma off stage. Scarlett walked off and started crying, but was consoled by Dec [Donnelly].

"Dec went straight to Jimmy and confronted him and it looked very heated. Ant stormed off saying it was a 'load of s---' and was clearly fuming at Jimmy. And Gemma was the one that was obviously like trying to keep the energy upbeat."

He then addressed how Gemma was seated in between David and Jimmy, saying: "Gemma was also last out to take her seat at the start and they moved the boys from being next to each other to have her in the middle.

"So they couldn't gang up together I guess, they did the same with Ashley in the second show so it was definitely a conscious decision."

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