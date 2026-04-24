I'm A Celebrity stars storm off set as live final is thrown into chaos

24 April 2026, 22:56 | Updated: 24 April 2026, 23:38

I'm A Celebrity stars storm off set as the live final is thrown into chaos
I'm A Celebrity stars storm off set as the live final is thrown into chaos. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity's Jimmy Bullard and David Haye caused carnage during the live final while host Ant disputed claims that Adam Thomas was "aggressive" and "intimidating" in unaired scenes.

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What began with Jimmy Bullard revealing the real reason he chose to "throw Adam [Thomas] under the bus" during his final trial, descended into chaos with Sinitta and Gemma Collins storming off of set.

After the first part of the live I'm A Celebrity South Africa was derailed by David heckling, the second part ended up even worse. Jimmy began to explain why he chose to leave the show mid trial while he was paired with Adam, a decision that would have meant Adam would be dumped from the jungle with him.

The former Premiere League player admitted that he had chosen to use the trial as an excuse to leave because it meant he would get his full pay for the show. If he had chosen to quit at any other point he would have only received a percentage of his full fee.

After admitting to throwing Adam under the bus for money, he then went on to say his problem was with how Adam responded and the fact that ITV cut some of it. This is when chaos ensued.

Sintta was the first to leave the show
Sintta was the first to leave the show. Picture: ITV

Jimmy argued that Adam had been "aggressive" and "intimidating" towards him and that ITV were out of order for not show how Adam really behaved.

Host Dec Donnelly argued that they'd shown most of it and Ant McPartlin defended Adam saying that he wasn't that as bad as he was claiming.

Among this, David was still heckling in the background and Jimmy started turning to the rest of the cast for their opinion. He asked Craig Charles for his view on it, and even asked Harry Redknapp to weigh in.

As most of the cast all argued over the severity Adam's behaviour, Sintta got up and stormed off. She turned to the live audience and said: "You weren't there, it was aggressive and intimidating."

Shortly after, Gemma followed her off stage and Ant pleaded with Scarlett Moffatt to "talk some sense" into the cast.

Gemma Collins walked out of I'm A Celeb final
Gemma Collins walked out of I'm A Celeb final. Picture: ITV

Not long later, Adam was crowned the winner of the show. But he looked upset when his name was announced, likely because of the upset that surrounded the episode.

Speaking on I'm A Celebrity Unpacked, Gemma and Scarlett said it was a shame that Adam didn't get his moment of glory.

Adam Thomas and Sir Mo Farah at the live I'm A Celebrity South Africa final
Adam Thomas and Sir Mo Farah at the live I'm A Celebrity South Africa final. Picture: ITV

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