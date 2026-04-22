I'm A Celeb's Jimmy Bullard reportedly at risk of losing money after Adam Thomas row

22 April 2026, 11:40 | Updated: 22 April 2026, 12:06

I'm A Celebrity's Jimmy Bullard reportedly at risk of losing money after Adam Thomas row
I'm A Celebrity's Jimmy Bullard reportedly at risk of losing money after Adam Thomas row. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity South Africa's Jimmy Bullard reportedly faces losing some of his show fee due to the fallout of his and Adam Thomas's Bushtucker trial row.

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I'm A Celebrity South Africa has seen all of the celebs pushed to their very limits. In particular, soap star Adam Thomas has been in the thick of it, battling with his health struggles and his ongoing feud with former boxer David Haye.

Despite him being free of David, Adam faced yet another bust up on the show - this time with former Premier League player Jimmy Bullard. Jimmy and Adam were paired up for a Bushtucker Trial against Sinitta and Ashley Roberts.

When they arrived at the trial, hosts Ant and Dec revealed that the losers would be eliminated from the show. Without consulting Adam about his plan, Jimmy chose to take the opportunity as an excuse to leave. He chose to not even attempt the trial and ultimately said 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here' - meaning he and Adam would both be dumped from the show.

Adam was furious at Jimmy letting him down like that. "What are you doing man? If you want to go, go. Don't take me with ya," he furiously shouted at him. Later, he cried to fellow campmate Scarlett Moffatt about having to leave in that way after resisting the urge to quit for days himself.

Jimmy brushed off the entire matter as a "kerfuffle", but now sources are saying the outburst could cost him some of his pay packet for the show.

The Trial that sent the Camp into chaos (Part 1) 😱 | I'm A Celebrity... South Africa 2026

According to tabloid sources, Jimmy is considering skipping the live I'm A Celeb South Africa final because of his row with Adam which puts him at risk of losing out on pay.

"It’s a very sad turn of events. Both men acted in a way they’re not proud of. It’s so bad, in fact, that Jimmy says there’s no way he’ll be turning up on Friday, which means he won’t be paid his full show fee," the insider claimed.

They went on: "Jimmy snubbed going to the All Stars press launch last month so everyone knows he’s serious.

"It doesn’t look good for him going forward with other TV commitments because he’ll be seen as a bit of a risk and unreliable.

Some of the I'm a Celebrity... South Africa cast at the launch event. Jimmy Bullard is noticeably missing.
Some of the I'm a Celebrity... South Africa cast at the launch event. Jimmy Bullard is noticeably missing. Picture: Getty

"However, he’s been adamant for months that there’s no going back with Adam and he is prepared to face the consequences."

They concluded by saying: "It’s a shame both Adam and Jimmy have not been able to find a resolution and move past it. Fans will be gutted."

At the time, Jimmy told the cameras that it was him time to go, and that he had his elderly mum and dad waiting at home who he wanted to see. It's been reported since that he was returning home to a "family crisis".

Another tabloid source has said: “Jimmy was ready to go home. He was desperate to get back to the UK as he was facing a family crisis. Jimmy knew he’d done what he went in there to do and was happy to take the money and run.

"His dad was struggling with his health before he flew out and when there was the chance to pack it in, he took it."

Jimmy Bullard said "letting Adam down is a killer"
Jimmy Bullard said "letting Adam down is a killer". Picture: ITV

Jimmy has already allegedly been in a pay row with ITV after he found out footballing legend Harry Redknapp was being paid more than him to do the I'm A Celeb spin off show.

A tabloid source claimed he was "furious" when he learnt how much Harry was being paid. They explained: "Jimmy expected to be on the same money as Harry. However, Harry is considered one of the biggest names of the South Africa series."

While Adam was pretty quick to address what happened between him and David, he's yet to speak out on what happened with him and Jimmy.

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