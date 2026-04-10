I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins hits back at Sinitta calling her a "joke"

I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins has responded to Sinitta calling her a "joke". Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Gemma Collins has publicly responded after Sinitta called her a "joke" on I'm A Celebrity South Africa.

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Oh no, the girls are fighting! I'm A Celebrity South Africa stars Sinitta and Gemma Collins have found themselves in an unexpected feud.

While Sinitta has made it clear that their feud is very much still ongoing outside of the show, so far viewers have only seen the pair butt heads over the musical Chicago.

Sinitta had questioned how Gemma was set to take over her role as Mama Morton in Chicago on tour. "I’m sorry, but I’m going to admit it, when I heard you were going to do it, I thought it was a joke announcement," Sinitta told her.

Now that the moment has been aired on TV, Gemma has openly responded to the comments made by the singer and actress.

Sinitta explained how she thought Gemma was a 'joke' casting. Picture: ITV

After the exchange aired, Gemma took to Instagram and said: "Never let people tell your a JOKE ✌🏻💫 I’ve been through thousands of trials and tribulations to get where I am today ✌🏻💫"

She shared a clip from the Channel 5 show In Therapy she did. in the clip, she says: "Everyone who ever doubted me, said I'm never going to be anything, f--- you."

Gemma has been flood with support following the post. Jedward commented: "What Sinitta said was unkind and hurtful! Love you Gemma don't ever let anyone put you down ❤️"

Fellow TOWIE star Ella Rae said: "Gemma ❤️ love ya xx"

Sinitta has faced a lot of backlash over how she spoke to Gemma, with viewers saying it gave "mean girl energy".

On the clip of the conversation shared by ITV, one viewer said: "gemma didn’t deserve this. how rude coming from @thesinittaofficial this was just so wrong."

Another commented: "That’s hurtful. Gemma tried to shrug it off but you could see it had upset her."

Sinitta has also responded in an Instagram caption saying: "I am truly sorry that I hurt your feelings when I said I initially thought your Chicago announcement was a joke. I also apologised at the time of admitting it to you.

"People thought it was a joke when I was first announced too due to my tiny size and usually Pop vocals

I’m sad you were upset , prove everyone wrong, it feels good! Btw I love Zsa Zsa Gabor, that was a compliment ✌🏾💪🏾🙏🏾"

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