I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins hits back at Sinitta calling her a "joke"

10 April 2026, 12:45 | Updated: 10 April 2026, 14:30

I&squot;m A Celebrity&squot;s Gemma Collins has responded to Sinitta calling her a "joke"
I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins has responded to Sinitta calling her a "joke". Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Gemma Collins has publicly responded after Sinitta called her a "joke" on I'm A Celebrity South Africa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Oh no, the girls are fighting! I'm A Celebrity South Africa stars Sinitta and Gemma Collins have found themselves in an unexpected feud.

While Sinitta has made it clear that their feud is very much still ongoing outside of the show, so far viewers have only seen the pair butt heads over the musical Chicago.

Sinitta had questioned how Gemma was set to take over her role as Mama Morton in Chicago on tour. "I’m sorry, but I’m going to admit it, when I heard you were going to do it, I thought it was a joke announcement," Sinitta told her.

Now that the moment has been aired on TV, Gemma has openly responded to the comments made by the singer and actress.

Sinitta explained how she thought Gemma was a 'joke' casting
Sinitta explained how she thought Gemma was a 'joke' casting. Picture: ITV

After the exchange aired, Gemma took to Instagram and said: "Never let people tell your a JOKE ✌🏻💫 I’ve been through thousands of trials and tribulations to get where I am today ✌🏻💫"

She shared a clip from the Channel 5 show In Therapy she did. in the clip, she says: "Everyone who ever doubted me, said I'm never going to be anything, f--- you."

Gemma has been flood with support following the post. Jedward commented: "What Sinitta said was unkind and hurtful! Love you Gemma don't ever let anyone put you down ❤️"

Fellow TOWIE star Ella Rae said: "Gemma ❤️ love ya xx"

Sinitta has faced a lot of backlash over how she spoke to Gemma, with viewers saying it gave "mean girl energy".

On the clip of the conversation shared by ITV, one viewer said: "gemma didn’t deserve this. how rude coming from @thesinittaofficial this was just so wrong."

Another commented: "That’s hurtful. Gemma tried to shrug it off but you could see it had upset her."

Sinitta has also responded in an Instagram caption saying: "I am truly sorry that I hurt your feelings when I said I initially thought your Chicago announcement was a joke. I also apologised at the time of admitting it to you.

"People thought it was a joke when I was first announced too due to my tiny size and usually Pop vocals
I’m sad you were upset , prove everyone wrong, it feels good! Btw I love Zsa Zsa Gabor, that was a compliment ✌🏾💪🏾🙏🏾"

Read more I'm A Celeb news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Sinitta and Gemma Collins feud is still ongoing

I'm A Celebrity's Sinitta confirms Gemma Collins feud is still ongoing with shocking statement
I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins' knee injury revealed amid Sinitta row

I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins' mystery injury revealed amid Sinitta row

How much are the cast of I'm A Celebrity... South Africa being paid?

I'm A Celebrity South Africa salaries cause pay row among cast

Gemma Collins and her fiancé Rami Hawash

Who is Gemma Collins' fiancé? Rami Hawash's net worth, child, proposal and more

Craig Charles promo picture for I'm A Celeb South Africa and the 2014 series.

I'm A Celeb's Craig Charles opens up about heartbreaking reason he left the show in 2014

I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins shares shock weight loss after coming off diet jabs

I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins shares shock weight loss after coming off diet jabs

Hot On Capital

Sabrina Carpenter Coachella setlist: Every song she performs in order

Sabrina Carpenter Coachella setlist: Every song she performs in order

MAFS Australia's Alissa and David wedding day and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Alissa reveals shock new relationship with reality TV star

Louis Tomlinson promises to refund fans who brought restricted view tickets to his tour

Louis Tomlinson promises to refund fans who bought restricted view tickets to his tour

MAFS Australia Rebecca, Bec and expert John looking shocked.

When is the MAFS Australia 2026 reunion? Release date and time confirmed

Has Manon left Katseye? Coachella, Pinky Up and her hiatus explained

Has Manon left Katseye? Coachella, Pinky Up and her hiatus explained

MAFS Australia's Bec on a podcast and at third dinner party.

MAFS Australia’s Bec says she’s now ‘unemployable’ and 'struggling to pay rent'

Sabrina Carpenter Coachella time and how to watch online

What time is Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella set? Here's how to watch online

Bec said: "I’m newly diagnosed with ADHD. I’m reactive."

MAFS Australia's Bec blames dinner party behaviour on new health diagnosis

MAFS Australia's Joel at a dinner party and with his teddy bear.

MAFS Australia's Joel shares heartfelt story behind his teddy bear after dinner party debate
MAFS Australia's Chris and Sam, and Chris looking serious.

MAFS Australia's Chris defends decision to join show with two kids on the way

Married at First Sight Australia's Tyson Gordon addresses backlash for saying he wanted a "submissive" wife.

MAFS Australia's Tyson blames producers for 'submissive' wife comments

XO, Kitty fans outraged over Kitty and Yuri becoming "related" in season 3

XO, Kitty season 3 criticised for making ex love interests Kitty and Yuri "related"

Sekou is April’s Capital Buzz Artist

Sekou is April’s Capital Buzz Artist

MAFS Australia's Julia promo image and with girlfriend Sasha.

MAFS Australia's Julia Vogl just hard launched her girlfriend

American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far

American Horror Story season 13: Release date, cast, theme, plot and more

When does American Horror Story return? Season 13's release date is a long way off

When does American Horror Story return? Season 13 release date revealed

Tyson on MAFS Australia and screenshot of audition tape.

MAFS Australia's Tyson claims he's had "support" from gay community after controversial comments
MAFS Australia's Joel and Juliette wedding day and a screenshot of Joel's TikTok.

MAFS Australia's Joel shares shocking unaired moments of honeymoon with Juliette

Love Island's Scott and Leanne share major relationship update

Love Island's Scott and Leanne share major relationship update

Love Island

Alissa Fay and David Momoh married on MAFS Australia 2026

Are MAFS Australia's Alissa and David still together?

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Euphoria creator explains how Fez will feature in season 4 following Angus Cloud's death

Euphoria creator explains how Fez will feature in season 3 following Angus Cloud's death

Danny Hewitt and Bec Zacharia married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny still together?

Love Island All Stars contestants Harrison Solomon and Belle Hassan have reportedly split.

Love Island's Harrison Solomon breaks silence on Belle Hassan split

Love Island

XO, Kitty season 4: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

XO, Kitty season 4: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

Do Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky stay together in XO, Kitty season 3?

Do Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky stay together in XO, Kitty season 3?

Julia and Grayson pictured on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson still together?