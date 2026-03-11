Exclusive

I'm A Celeb's Gemma Collins reveals reason why she nearly QUIT the show again

The GC is back! Gemma Collins returned to I'm A Celebrity for her "redemption story".

Gemma Collins returned to I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Capital / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Gemma Collins told us how her fellow campmate Harry Redknapp was almost the reason she quit I'm A Celebrity South Africa.

Gemma Collins' return to the jungle was not what any of us saw coming after she quit the show after three days back in 2014, the shortest time any celeb has spent on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! not for medical reasons.

However, in September 2025, Gemma alongside a star-studded cast of all stars, including Harry Redknapp, Craig Charles, Adam Thomas, Sinitta and more, were dropped into the South African bush and pushed to their limits for the second-ever legend series.

The show, which has been hailed as bigger and better than ever, is set to air in the UK on ITV, STV and ITVX in April. And, while Gemma said she redeemed herself in the series, she did admit she said the infamous words "I'm a celebrity get me out of here" once.

Here's why...

Gemma Collins on day one of I'm A Celeb series 14. Picture: ITV

For those who don't know, the only way to get out a trial in I'm A Celeb or to leave the show altogether is to say, "I'm a celebrity get me out of here".

In 2014, Gemma did in fact say those words and left the jungle after three days. However ahead of the new series launch, Gemma told Capital: "Last time was just not the time for me. But when I say the words 'redemption story,' honey, I've gone back in there, I've redeemed myself.

"I will not be able to tell you, like, how everyone is gonna be shocked. Yeah, this is redemption, hun. I got my redemption."

Despite that, she did admit that at one point in filming the series try to quit. The former TOWIE star explained: "Harry Redknapp, who I love, played a prank on me. He scared me so much, that guy needs an Oscar.

"And I then go, 'I'm a celebrity, get me out of here!'. Obviously, the producers totally ignored me and they must have thought it was hilarious, but it was only in that moment."

With there still being a good few weeks before the show comes to screens, Gemma stayed tightlipped about what Harry's prank was.

"Everyone's got to tune in, it's the Gemma Collins you've never seen before. People are going to be shook, honey," she added.

Gemma explained how she went on the show this time as her authentic self, and not as the persona, 'The GC'. She said: "I think everyone is so used to seeing the character GC and all of that. And do you know what? I went in there, I was like, 'Do you know what I'm gonna show the world? Me. Stripped back, starving, no luxuries whatsoever'.

"And do you know what? It was in my darkest, deepest moment in there [that] I realised what an incredible internal strength I have."

The reality TV icon added: "And it was so humbling for me, like, you know, just being stuck in a hammock with monkeys and baboons, like, literally coming to steal my food. I mean, you've just got to tune in to watch what happens. It was just actually a really liberating experience for me."

