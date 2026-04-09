I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins' mystery injury revealed amid Sinitta row

I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins' knee injury revealed amid Sinitta row. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity... South Africa's Sinitta dubbed Gemma Collins a "joke" after she shared news that an injury is why she didn't take over her role as Mama Morton in Chicago.

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Gemma Collins is building her redemption story on I'm A Celebrity... South Africa after she left the show after just three days back in 2014.

On the show she's opened up about plans to have multiple weddings with hubby Rami Hawash, yes multiple. And now she's round herself reminiscing on an injury back in 2022 in conversation with her campmate Sinitta.

After all the campmates reunited in Main Camp, Sinitta began to quiz Gemma over her not performing in the touring show of Chicago, despite her being set to take over the role of Mama Morton from her.

Gemma Collins during her first I'm A Celebrity South Africa Bushtucker trial. Picture: ITV

Sinitta asked Gemma: "But what happened with Chicago? You were supposed to follow me as Mama Morton."

Gemma replied: "I had a terrible injury… it was something to do with the insurance."

Seemingly unconvinced by her excuse, Sinitta brutally added: "I’m sorry, but I’m going to admit it, when I heard you were going to do it, I thought it was a joke announcement.

"I think you’d just presented something at an awards show and fell off the stage. It was like you were more of a comedian."

Sinitta first played the role of Mama Morton for three months in 2021 and has joined a touring production several times since then. Picture: Instagram

Sinitta first played the role of Mama Morton for three months in 2021 and has joined a touring production several times since then. Gemma was announced to play Mama Morton in 2022 and was due to play the role in the Summer of that year.

However in May, a statement was released announcing how she would no longer be in the show due to an injury.

The statement read: "Gemma Collins’ management have informed the producers of Chicago she will no longer be appearing in the UK tour of the show due to a knee injury. The producers of Chicago wish Gemma all the best for the future."

While many have speculated Gemma pulled out due to lack of talent, the producer of the show David Ian said they "were completely stunned by Gemma’s audition".

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