I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins' mystery injury revealed amid Sinitta row

9 April 2026, 21:00

I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins' knee injury revealed amid Sinitta row
I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins' knee injury revealed amid Sinitta row. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity... South Africa's Sinitta dubbed Gemma Collins a "joke" after she shared news that an injury is why she didn't take over her role as Mama Morton in Chicago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gemma Collins is building her redemption story on I'm A Celebrity... South Africa after she left the show after just three days back in 2014.

On the show she's opened up about plans to have multiple weddings with hubby Rami Hawash, yes multiple. And now she's round herself reminiscing on an injury back in 2022 in conversation with her campmate Sinitta.

After all the campmates reunited in Main Camp, Sinitta began to quiz Gemma over her not performing in the touring show of Chicago, despite her being set to take over the role of Mama Morton from her.

Gemma Collins during her first I'm A Celebrity South Africa Bushtucker trial
Gemma Collins during her first I'm A Celebrity South Africa Bushtucker trial. Picture: ITV

Sinitta asked Gemma: "But what happened with Chicago? You were supposed to follow me as Mama Morton."

Gemma replied: "I had a terrible injury… it was something to do with the insurance."

Seemingly unconvinced by her excuse, Sinitta brutally added: "I’m sorry, but I’m going to admit it, when I heard you were going to do it, I thought it was a joke announcement.

"I think you’d just presented something at an awards show and fell off the stage. It was like you were more of a comedian."

Sinitta first played the role of Mama Morton for three months in 2021 and has joined a touring production several times since then.
Sinitta first played the role of Mama Morton for three months in 2021 and has joined a touring production several times since then. Picture: Instagram

Sinitta first played the role of Mama Morton for three months in 2021 and has joined a touring production several times since then. Gemma was announced to play Mama Morton in 2022 and was due to play the role in the Summer of that year.

However in May, a statement was released announcing how she would no longer be in the show due to an injury.

The statement read: "Gemma Collins’ management have informed the producers of Chicago she will no longer be appearing in the UK tour of the show due to a knee injury. The producers of Chicago wish Gemma all the best for the future."

While many have speculated Gemma pulled out due to lack of talent, the producer of the show David Ian said they "were completely stunned by Gemma’s audition".

Read more I'm A Celeb news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

How much are the cast of I'm A Celebrity... South Africa being paid?

I'm A Celebrity South Africa salaries cause pay row among cast

Gemma Collins and her fiancé Rami Hawash

Who is Gemma Collins' fiancé? Rami Hawash's net worth, child, proposal and more

Craig Charles promo picture for I'm A Celeb South Africa and the 2014 series.

I'm A Celeb's Craig Charles opens up about heartbreaking reason he left the show in 2014

I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins shares shock weight loss after coming off diet jabs

I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins shares shock weight loss after coming off diet jabs

I'm A Celeb All Stars 2026 line up revealed.

I'm A Celebrity South Africa 2026 line up revealed

Ant and Dec in the I'm A Celebrity jungle

When does I'm A Celebrity South Africa 2026 start? Air date confirmed

Hot On Capital

MAFS Australia's Joel at a dinner party and with his teddy bear.

MAFS Australia's Joel shares heartfelt story behind his teddy bear after dinner party debate
MAFS Australia's Chris and Sam, and Chris looking serious.

MAFS Australia's Chris defends decision to join show with two kids on the way

Married at First Sight Australia's Tyson Gordon addresses backlash for saying he wanted a "submissive" wife.

MAFS Australia's Tyson blames producers for 'submissive' wife comments

XO, Kitty fans outraged over Kitty and Yuri becoming "related" in season 3

XO, Kitty season 3 criticised for making ex love interests Kitty and Yuri "related"

Sekou is April’s Capital Buzz Artist

Sekou is April’s Capital Buzz Artist

MAFS Australia's Julia promo image and with girlfriend Sasha.

MAFS Australia's Julia Vogl just hard launched her girlfriend

Has Manon left Katseye? Coachella, Pinky Up and her hiatus explained

Has Manon left Katseye? Coachella, Pinky Up and her hiatus explained

American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far

American Horror Story season 13: Release date, cast, theme, plot and more

When does American Horror Story return? Season 13's release date is a long way off

When does American Horror Story return? Season 13 release date revealed

Tyson on MAFS Australia and screenshot of audition tape.

MAFS Australia's Tyson claims he's had "support" from gay community after controversial comments
MAFS Australia's Joel and Juliette wedding day and a screenshot of Joel's TikTok.

MAFS Australia's Joel shares shocking unaired moments of honeymoon with Juliette

Love Island's Scott and Leanne share major relationship update

Love Island's Scott and Leanne share major relationship update

Love Island

Alissa Fay and David Momoh married on MAFS Australia 2026

Are MAFS Australia's Alissa and David still together?

Euphoria creator explains how Fez will feature in season 4 following Angus Cloud's death

Euphoria creator explains how Fez will feature in season 3 following Angus Cloud's death

Danny Hewitt and Bec Zacharia married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny still together?

Sabrina Carpenter 'House Tour' lyrics meaning explained

The hidden meaning behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'House Tour' lyrics explained

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Love Island All Stars contestants Harrison Solomon and Belle Hassan have reportedly split.

Love Island's Harrison Solomon breaks silence on Belle Hassan split

Love Island

XO, Kitty season 4: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

XO, Kitty season 4: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

Olivia Rodrigo 'You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love': Tracklist, release date, collabs, vinyl variants and news

Olivia Rodrigo 'You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love': Tracklist, release date, collabs, vinyl variants and news

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Do Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky stay together in XO, Kitty season 3?

Do Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky stay together in XO, Kitty season 3?

Julia and Grayson pictured on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson still together?

MAFS Australia's promo image and at his reception.

MAFS Australia’s Chris shares update on surrogacy journey after show

Mel and Luke on their MAFS wedding day

Are MAFS Australia's Mel and Luke still together?

Love Island's Helena and Carrington in the villa and a screenshot from TikTok.

Love Island's Helena confirms split from Carrington after dating controversy

Love Island

Love Island’s Tyrique and Samie in Morocco and Tyrique livestream screenshot.

Love Island’s Tyrique reveals when he started dating Samie following 'clout' accusations

Love Island