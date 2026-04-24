What time is the I'm A Celebrity South Africa final? Part 2 & how to vote explained

Here's everything you need to know about the I'm A Celebrity South Africa live final. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

The I'm A Celebrity South Africa final has been split into two parts - here's how it works and where to vote for your winner.

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Three weeks of terrifying Bushtucker trials, sleeping among the elements and unexpected rows, has come down to tonight's I'm A Celebrity South Africa live final.

Only four of the twelve celebrities have made it this far; Sir Mo Farah, Harry Redknapp, Adam Thomas and Craig Charles. And tonight, one of them will be chosen as the winner of the show via a public vote.

The first-ever all star I'm A Celeb in 2023 saw Myleene Klass crowned the I'm A Celebrity legend, but there was no public vote involved, it was all based on challenges. This time round, the public will get their say.

However, if you've checked the TV guide and are a tad confused by the timings, here's what's going on and how the two part final is going to work.

Harry Redknapp is in the I'm A Celebrity South Africa final. Picture: ITV

What time is the I'm A Celebrity South Africa final?

The first part of the live final will air from 7.30pm to 9pm. The first hour and a half segment will revisit the finalists' final trials in South Africa, alongside some live segments in London.

Then, there is an hour’s break before part two of the final starts at 10pm. During this time, ITV's new show The Neighbourhood will air.

The hour in between gives viewers time to vote for their favourite campmate via the I'm A Celebrity mobile app. The winner will then be revealed in the second part of the final, airing from 10pm to 10.30pm.

Whoever wins will be given £100K to give to a charity of their choice.

Adam Thomas is currently favourite to win I'm A Celebrity South Africa. Picture: ITV

According to several bookies, going into the final Adam is the favourite to win, closely followed by Harry Redknapp, then Craig Charles and Sir Mo Farah.

Ahead of the final, we interviewed the cast and the majority believed Sir Mo would win the public vote.

Who is going to be at the I'm A Celebrity South Africa final?

All of the cast are invited, however there were reports that Jimmy Bullard was refusing to attend due to his feud with Adam. Also, Beverley Callard has shared that she can't make it due to medical reasons.

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