I’m A Celebrity’s David Haye speaks out on Adam Thomas feud in shock statement

I'm A Celebrity's David Haye reveals he was on his 'best behaviour' in the jungle. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

I'm A Celebrity South Africa's David Haye took a final dig at Adam Thomas in his exit interview after they clashed on the show.

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In a shock double eviction, controversial campmate and former boxer David Haye chose Gemma Collins to leave the jungle with him - but it was David's parting message on I'm A Celebrity... South Africa that left everyone surprised.

During David's time in the jungle, he enjoyed - what was meant to be - a banterous relationship with soap star Adam Thomas; however, some of David's 'jokes' went a step too far.

When Adam turned down a trial because he felt ill, David told him to "stop whining about dehydration" and later questioned if he had “some issues” outside of camp, which left Adam crying in the Bush Telegraph.

In David's exit interview, he was asked about his relationship with Adam, and the boxer didn't hold back when sharing his thoughts on him.

David chose Gemma to leave the jungle with him. Picture: ITV

Speaking about the situation with Adam, David said: "No bad blood from my side. Look, I've been immersed in tough boxing gyms since I was ten years old. Literally fighting daily, much bigger men than myself, pushing myself to the limits, physically and mentally."

He continued: "I won the world heavyweight championship against a seven-foot Russian giant.

"So when a grown man tells me that a fun TV show - where we're being paid handsomely every single day - is the hardest thing he's ever been through, it's just not a frequency I recognise."

David also claimed he was on his "best behaviour" in the jungle, adding that he's since spoken to Adam and said his piece.

He also shared there are still more scenes to air that'll "speak for itself" - likely referring to tonight’s first look, in which Jimmy Bullard quits the show, causing an explosive clash with Adam.

Ultimately, the boxer was "relieved" to have left camp, having given the experience his all and formed new friendships.

Following the pair's tense exchanges, Adam recently released a lengthy statement that addressed how David treated him on the show.

In the statement, Adam shared the experience was one of the "toughest things" he's ever been "physically, mentally, and emotionally". He added that living that living with arthritis in the jungle took a major "toll" on both his body and mental health.

Although Adam admitted that David "broke" him in the jungle, it seems the pair have since made up after he let go of the "anger" and chose peace instead.

"He broke me in there, he pushed me to my limits, and I’ve told David this and he’s apologised and that’s that! I’ve moved on now, am not one to hold a grudge," he explained.

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