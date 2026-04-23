I'm A Celebrity fans appalled by David Haye's response to Adam Thomas being in therapy

23 April 2026, 17:11

I'm A Celebrity's David Haye has shared a shocking response to Adam Thomas being in therapy
I'm A Celebrity's David Haye has shared a shocking response to Adam Thomas being in therapy. Picture: ITV / YouTube @AtHomeWithTheThomasBros

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity South Africa's David Haye's brutal response to Adam Thomas being in therapy after filming has sparked outrage among fans.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The discourse between soap star Adam Thomas and former boxer David Haye became so intense on I'm A Celebrity South Africa that even the show's hosts admitted it was an uncomfortable watch.

After scenes of David questioning Adam's masculinity after he said he was too tired to do a trial aired, Ant and Dec weighed in on the situation on the I’m A Celebrity...Unpacked podcast.

Ant said: "It’s not a nice watch, is it? He just, kind of, picks at him and picks at them. And Adam's had a bit of a tough time and he's not coping very well with it."

Dec added: “It’s gone on a bit too long. It's kind of crossed the line from banter. I don’t find it comfortable to watch."

Since filming, Adam has opened up about how much the experience in the camp with David actually impacted him. He revealed on his podcast with his brothers that he started therapy because of it.

David has reacted to this and fans of the show are less than impressed by his answer...

Adam has revealed he is now in therapy because of his time on I'm A Celebrity South Africa
Adam has revealed he is now in therapy because of his time on I'm A Celebrity South Africa. Picture: ITV

Speaking on the At Home With The Thomas Bros podcast, Adam began to address conflict he had "with another campmate" and his twin brother Scott Thomas told him to not 'play down' what he went through.

"Don't play this down bro, this was a big moment in your life, what happened in that jungle was a big moment and it's had a big impact on you," Scott said.

Adam agreed, adding: "Yeah, I know for a fact I am not the same person as I was when I went into the jungle to when I came out. It's changed me, that's no over-exaggeration, it's changed me."

He shared: "I'm in therapy now because of [it]. It's f----- with me mentally because I just thought, 'How is this happening? I'm a 37-year-old man, how am I letting some other person do that to me here?'"

The soap star added that if it was in the outside, he would have been able to remove himself from the situation but because of the environment he had no other choice but to "grin and bear it".

David Haye said Adam "doesn&squot;t need therapy, he needs to do some push ups."
David Haye said Adam "doesn't need therapy, he needs to do some push ups.". Picture: ITV

David was told during an interview with the tabloids that Adam is now in therapy after the jungle. He responded saying: "He doesn't need therapy, he needs to do some push ups."

And on Adam reaching "breaking point" in the jungle, he said: "If a few comments break him, how soft is he?"

Under a clip of the interview that was shared to socials, fans shared their outrage at the way David dismissed Adam's mental health.

One viewer wrote: "David sounds a very bitter man who clearly holds grudges, he's projecting his own insecurities onto Adam, it’s David Haye who needs the therapy!"

Others suggested he was narcissistic, revolting and a bully. Despite this, there were, of course, some commenters who agreed with David.

In agreement, one comment read: "big up david haye, i have no space for sensitive people. love the fact MEN can speak his opinion 👌🏾. dont apologize please."

This comes after Adam released a statement that said: "I wish I spoke up for myself sooner. I wish I stood my ground instead of trying to keep the peace.

"But I’ve learned that being kind doesn’t mean being weak, and sometimes it takes going through tough moments to find your voice.

"He broke me in there, he pushed me to my limits, and I’ve told David this and he’s apologised and that’s that! I’ve moved on now, am not one to hold a grudge."

While Adam has said he apologise, David appeared on This Morning and stood by everything he said. He accused Adam of being "a professional victim" and said he's pushing that narrative to win the show.

Read more I'm A Celeb news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Beverley Callard has declared she will "beat" cancer

I'm A Celebrity's Beverley Callard reveals emotional exit was "the start" of her cancer battle
I'm A Celebrity's Jimmy Bullard reportedly at risk of loosing money after Adam Thomas row

I'm A Celeb's Jimmy Bullard reportedly at risk of losing money after Adam Thomas row

I'm A Celebrity's David Haye exit interview and Adam in bed.

I’m A Celebrity’s David Haye speaks out on Adam Thomas feud in shock statement

I’m A Celebrity's Adam in bed and David looking angry.

I’m A Celebrity's Adam Thomas breaks silence on David Haye feud in emotional statement

Gemma Collins returned to I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb's Gemma Collins reveals how she nearly QUIT the show again

I'm A Celeb's David explains 'ugly duckling' theory as Ashley Roberts listens appalled

I'm A Celebrity's David Haye seemingly responds to backlash over 'ugly ducklings' comments

Hot On Capital

MAFS Australia's Scott and Gia during a Commitment Ceremony and Gia during Feedback Week

MAFS Australia's Scott and Gia reveal real reason they walk out in unseen diary cam footage
MAFS Australia's Sam and Chris during Feedback Week.

MAFS Australia's Sam reveals unaired conversations with Chris during "frustrating" feedback week
MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny clash over her behaviour during the screenshot scandal

MAFS Australia's Bec breaks down after clashing with husband Danny over "disgusting" texts

Chloe Cherry addresses Cassie's storyline in Euphoria season 3 after backlash and criticism

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry weighs in on Cassie's controversial storyline in season 3

MAFS Australia's Stella and with Filip at the fish Commitment Ceremony.

MAFS Australia’s Stella defends vasectomy comment with heartbreaking admission

When is Olivia Rodrigo going on tour? All the info on potential You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love tour dates and presale codes

Is Olivia Rodrigo going on tour? Ticket prices, presale codes, date, cities, setlist and more
MAFS Australia's Gia and Danny pictured during Feedback Week.

MAFS Australia's Gia explosive diary cam footage reveals real reason she refused date with Danny
MAFS couple David and Alissa react to Bec's 'disgusting' screenshots

MAFS Australia's Alissa has a theory about "disgusting" Bec screenshot drama

Love Island's Dami Hope opening up on of Indiyah Polack split on the We Need To Talk podcast

Love Island's Dami Hope reveals exact timeline of Indiyah Polack cheating scandal

Love Island

Married At First Sight groom Danny Hewitt is being called out by TV show hosts

MAFS Australia's Danny Hewitt's unexpected off-air behaviour revealed

MAFS Australia Gia at the third dinner party and Bec at the fifth Commitment Ceremony.

MAFS Australia's Gia & Bec caught discussing *those* screenshots before Juliette's dramatic exit
Here are the screenshot receipts MAFS Australia's Gia had of Bec

Here are the screenshots MAFS Australia's Gia had of Bec talking about Alissa

MAFS Australia's Joel and Juliette.

MAFS Australia's Joel exposes shocking text Juliette sent after leaving show

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Juliette Chae and Joel Moses pictured on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Juliette and Joel still together?

Jesy Nelson picture and posing with twin daughters.

Jesy Nelson issues heartbreaking plea after twins’ medical equipment is stolen in car robbery
Justin Bieber Coachella setlist: Every song he performs in order

Justin Bieber Coachella setlist: Every song in weekend 2 including new YouTube section

Justin Bieber surprises Billie Eilish by making her his 'One Less Lonely Girl' at Coachella

Justin Bieber surprises Billie Eilish by making her his 'One Less Lonely Girl' at Coachella
How much was Justin Bieber paid for Coachella? His full salary explained

How much was Justin Bieber paid for Coachella? His full salary explained

Justin Bieber source shuts down theory about why he didn't perform old songs in full at Coachella

Justin Bieber source shuts down theory about why he didn't perform old songs in full at Coachella

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Ariana Grande's new voice in Focker-In-Law trailer shocks fans

Ariana Grande's new voice in Focker-In-Law trailer shocks fans

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry explains how "disgusting" balloon scene with Zendaya was filmed

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry explains how "disgusting" balloon scene with Zendaya was filmed

MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip pictured on their wedding day and reception.

Are MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Sam still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Sam and Chris still together?

Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk got married on MAFS Australia 2026

Are MAFS Australia's Rachel and Steven still together?

Danny Hewitt and Bec Zacharia married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny still together?