I'm A Celebrity fans appalled by David Haye's response to Adam Thomas being in therapy

I'm A Celebrity's David Haye has shared a shocking response to Adam Thomas being in therapy. Picture: ITV / YouTube @AtHomeWithTheThomasBros

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity South Africa's David Haye's brutal response to Adam Thomas being in therapy after filming has sparked outrage among fans.

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The discourse between soap star Adam Thomas and former boxer David Haye became so intense on I'm A Celebrity South Africa that even the show's hosts admitted it was an uncomfortable watch.

After scenes of David questioning Adam's masculinity after he said he was too tired to do a trial aired, Ant and Dec weighed in on the situation on the I’m A Celebrity...Unpacked podcast.

Ant said: "It’s not a nice watch, is it? He just, kind of, picks at him and picks at them. And Adam's had a bit of a tough time and he's not coping very well with it."

Dec added: “It’s gone on a bit too long. It's kind of crossed the line from banter. I don’t find it comfortable to watch."

Since filming, Adam has opened up about how much the experience in the camp with David actually impacted him. He revealed on his podcast with his brothers that he started therapy because of it.

David has reacted to this and fans of the show are less than impressed by his answer...

Adam has revealed he is now in therapy because of his time on I'm A Celebrity South Africa. Picture: ITV

Speaking on the At Home With The Thomas Bros podcast, Adam began to address conflict he had "with another campmate" and his twin brother Scott Thomas told him to not 'play down' what he went through.

"Don't play this down bro, this was a big moment in your life, what happened in that jungle was a big moment and it's had a big impact on you," Scott said.

Adam agreed, adding: "Yeah, I know for a fact I am not the same person as I was when I went into the jungle to when I came out. It's changed me, that's no over-exaggeration, it's changed me."

He shared: "I'm in therapy now because of [it]. It's f----- with me mentally because I just thought, 'How is this happening? I'm a 37-year-old man, how am I letting some other person do that to me here?'"

The soap star added that if it was in the outside, he would have been able to remove himself from the situation but because of the environment he had no other choice but to "grin and bear it".

David Haye said Adam "doesn't need therapy, he needs to do some push ups.". Picture: ITV

David was told during an interview with the tabloids that Adam is now in therapy after the jungle. He responded saying: "He doesn't need therapy, he needs to do some push ups."

And on Adam reaching "breaking point" in the jungle, he said: "If a few comments break him, how soft is he?"

Under a clip of the interview that was shared to socials, fans shared their outrage at the way David dismissed Adam's mental health.

One viewer wrote: "David sounds a very bitter man who clearly holds grudges, he's projecting his own insecurities onto Adam, it’s David Haye who needs the therapy!"

Others suggested he was narcissistic, revolting and a bully. Despite this, there were, of course, some commenters who agreed with David.

In agreement, one comment read: "big up david haye, i have no space for sensitive people. love the fact MEN can speak his opinion 👌🏾. dont apologize please."

This comes after Adam released a statement that said: "I wish I spoke up for myself sooner. I wish I stood my ground instead of trying to keep the peace.

"But I’ve learned that being kind doesn’t mean being weak, and sometimes it takes going through tough moments to find your voice.

"He broke me in there, he pushed me to my limits, and I’ve told David this and he’s apologised and that’s that! I’ve moved on now, am not one to hold a grudge."

While Adam has said he apologise, David appeared on This Morning and stood by everything he said. He accused Adam of being "a professional victim" and said he's pushing that narrative to win the show.

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