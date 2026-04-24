I'm A Celeb's David Haye heckles Adam Thomas over "traumatic" unaired scenes during live final

David Haye and Adam Thomas' feud continued during the live final. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Ant and Dec had to step in as David Haye heckled Adam Thomas during the live I'm A Celebrity South Africa final.

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The first part of the live I'm A Celebrity South Africa final aired and it ended with some drama - which none of us can say is unexpected.

After the recent back and forth online about David Haye and Jimmy Bullard's beef with Adam Thomas, it was inevitable that something was going to come up. But, it appears hosts Ant and Dec had hoped to address the conflict in a calm and controlled manner - David had other plans.

Following Adam's final trial airing, his good friend Gemma Collins was asked what she thought of him completing the gruesome eating trial. She said he was her "hero" and chanted: "Adam to win!"

David, who was sat to her left then shouted: "Does he deserve to win after he called Jimmy the c-word?" He then turned and addressed Adam with the same question.

Sat next to Gemma Collins David Haye heckled Adam Thomas during the live final of I'm A Celebrity South Africa. Picture: ITV

Adam replied: "After doing that trial, yeah."

Hosts Ant and Dec then tried to calm David down as he continued to heckle, saying that they should ask Jimmy what he thought about the idea of Adam winning and that things Adam said on the show had been edited out.

The pair told him that they planned to get to those topics later and did affirm that some things that happened on the show were cut because they were "unbroadcastable".

This comes after Craig Charles, who came fourth, spoke out on the unaired scenes on This Morning ahead of the final.

What did Adam Thomas say that was 'unbroadcastable'?

Speaking on This Morning, Craig disputed the claims that David had been bullying Adam, saying Adam "gave as good as he got".

He did acknowledge that David started to get nasty but said he then skewed the vote to make sure David would leave the jungle that day.

On the unaired scenes of Jimmy and Adam he said: "They watered down the Jimmy Bullard incident. They watered it down. It was unbroadcastable as it was. It was deeply traumatic. It was really upsetting.

"Adam was so wound up, he was so aggressive. It looked like he was going to attack Jimmy. He was dropping f-bombs and c-bombs."

It appears David was alluding to these scenes when he began heckling during the first part of the live final.

The second part of the live final will air at 10pm tonight and is only scheduled to last 30 minutes but I'm A Celebrity Unpacked will start on ITV2 straight after and air for another 65 minutes.

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