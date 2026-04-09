I'm A Celebrity South Africa salaries cause pay row among cast

How much are the cast of I'm A Celebrity... South Africa being paid? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

One of the I'm A Celebrity... South Africa campmates is reportedly "furious" that Harry Redknapp is being paid more than him...

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I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! fans are being treated to a mid-year I'm A Celeb fix as the likes of David Haye, Adam Thomas, Scarlett Moffatt and Gemma Collins come together for the second-ever I'm A Celebrity... South Africa.

One brave celebrity will be crowned an I'm A Celeb legend during the live final - and all they've had to do to get there is camp out in the South African desert and undergo numerous gruelling challenges for three weeks.

When the cast addressed why they returned for another go at I'm A Celeb, Sir Mo Farah said it was because he came fifth last time, and he's not used to missing out on gold. However Scarlett was hilariously honest in saying she wants "a new kitchen".

So, can Scarlett afford a new kitchen or a few new kitchens? Here's everything we know about the celeb's pay packets this year.

I'm A Celebrity South Africa cast. Picture: ITV

How much are the cast of I'm A Celebrity South Africa being paid?

At the time of writing, there have been no reports of any of the cast's fees being disclosed. (We'll update this page as soon as we have any more info)

Despite this, there has been a pay row among the cast as it was reported that former Premier League player Jimmy Bullard was "furious" when he discovered he was being paid less than ex-football manager Harry Redknapp.

While we don't know what they're being paid for I'm A Celeb South Africa, according to reports, back in 2014 Jimmy was paid £100,000 but Harry received a healthy pay packet of half a mill (£500,000) in 2018, making him one of the highest-paid contestants.

A tabloid source said: "Jimmy expected to be on the same money as Harry. However, Harry is considered one of the biggest names of the South Africa series.

"He also loves spending time at home with wife Sandra and it would have taken a big fee for him to spend time in South Africa without her."

Harry Redknapp is reportedly being paid more than Jimmy Bullard for his second I'm A Celeb stint. Picture: ITV

Here's what the cast were paid on their original series, according to various reports:

Adam Thomas — ~£60,000–£80,000

— ~£60,000–£80,000 Ashley Roberts — ~£100,000–£150,000

— ~£100,000–£150,000 Beverley Callard — ~£125,000

— ~£125,000 Craig Charles — ~£100,000

— ~£100,000 Gemma Collins — ~£100,000

— ~£100,000 Harry Redknapp — ~£500,000

— ~£500,000 Jimmy Bullard — ~£70,000–£100,000

— ~£70,000–£100,000 Scarlett Moffatt — ~£60,000–£80,000

— ~£60,000–£80,000 Sinitta — ~£80,000–£100,000

— ~£80,000–£100,000 Seann Walsh — ~£40,000–£60,000

— ~£40,000–£60,000 David Haye — ~£100,000–£150,000

— ~£100,000–£150,000 Mo Farah — ~£300,000–£400,000

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