Why I'm A Celebrity's Beverley Callard isn't at the live final

24 April 2026, 19:30

I'm A Celebrity's Beverley Callard explains why she isn't at the live final
I'm A Celebrity's Beverley Callard explains why she isn't at the live final. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Actress Beverley Callard has revealed the real reason she isn't at the I'm A Celebrity South Africa live final hosted in London.

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Following three weeks of insane Bustucker trials, sleeping among the elements and unexpected rows, I'm A Celebrity South Africa has officially come to an end and one campmate is set to be crowned the second-ever jungle legend during tonight's live final.

Only four of the twelve celebrities have made it this far; Sir Mo Farah, Harry Redknapp, Adam Thomas and Craig Charles. One of them will be chosen as the winner of the show via a public vote while the final episode airs live from London.

The entire cast was expected to reunite for the final, but the likes of Jimmy Bullard were rumoured to not turn up. However, one campmate who is noticeably missing is Coronation Street star Beverley Callard.

After leaving the show early due to medical reasons, Beverley has shared with fans why she's not at the final tonight.

The cast of I'm A Celebrity South Africa 2026
The cast of I'm A Celebrity South Africa 2026. Picture: ITV

Why isn't Beverley Callard at the I'm A Celebrity final?

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday night, Beverley - who has been battling cancer - shared that under medical advice she has been told she can't fly back to London to attend the final.

She said: "Yesterday I should have flown over to England to get ready for the I'm A Celeb final which is tomorrow at 7.30pm and I was so excited and looking forward to it, and on medical advice I can't go.

"I'm absolutely gutted, I was dying to see them all [the cast]."

She said that the flights were booked already but her health care professionals told her it was "too long a day" for her to endure at this point in her illness.

Beverley has shared that when she left the jungle due to illness in September last year, she actually had undiagnosed cancer. In February this year she shared her diagnoses, saying that it was the "early stages" of breast cancer.

She underwent surgery to remove the cancerous tissue in her left breast, which was successful. However they also removed three lymph nodes under her armpit and one of them was cancerous.

The actress is currently waiting on further results about "aggressive" the cancer in the lymph node is as that will determine her treatment plan.

Despite her illness, Beverley added: "But I will be watching, and I will be on the Zoom chatting to everybody. So I've got to make the best of a bad job. But I am resting, I am doing as I'm told," she concluded.

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