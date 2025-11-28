Who was Shona McGarty engaged to? Her ex-fiancé revealed after heartbreaking admission

Shona McGarty's split from fiancé explained after she opened up about their broken engagement. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Who was Shona McGarty's fiancé and why did they split? Her breakup explained after emotional conversation on I'm A Celebrity.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! viewers have have praised Shona McGarty for opening up about her split from her fiancé just before she entered the jungle.

Down in camp 'Doomsville' Martin Kemp, Aitch and Kelly Brook were discussing marriage and engagements, with Kelly revealing that she'd "lost count" of how many broken engagements she'd been through. When Kelly mentioned this, Shona left the conversation and joined campmate Tom Read Wilson who was washing up.

"When I came in, I just broke up with my finacé, so I just walked away," she began to tell Tom who immediately comforted her. She then bravely revealed that she really wants a family and would love to be a "mummy and a wife".

Who was Shona McGarty engaged to?

David Bracken and Shona McGarty in 2024. Picture: Instagram

Why did Shona McGarty split from her fiancé?

Shona and Irish musician David Bracken split because they "wanted different things in life", according to a tabloid source. The same source said it ended on "amicable terms" which would explain why David showed his support for Shona publicly when she went into the jungle.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a selfie of them and wrote: "Let's go girl, you got this 💪"

"They are on amicable terms, but have ended their romantic relationship. There are no hard feelings, they realised they wanted different things and are better off as friends. Shona is now focusing on her music and career," the source revealed.

The pair got engaged in July 2024 so where engaged for 16 months before they called the engagement off.

David shared support for Shona via IG stories. Picture: Instagram

Before David, back in 2018, Shona was engaged to electrician Ryan Harris. After being together for six years (one year engaged), Shona revealed to Fabulous mag that, "when it ended it wasn't a bad break-up, it was amicable."

She explained: "We both came to the decision that, actually, this isn’t what we really want. It fizzled out and we weren't the same people."

I'm A Celeb fans are impressed by Shona's vulnerability for opening up about her broken engagement. One viewer wrote on X: "Bless Shona McGarty's cotton socks. Breaking up with a fiancé is hard."

"Oh Shona… you deserve love," another said with a GIF of crying dog. And a third wrote: "Shona and toms conversation is so raw my heart feels for her"

I'm A Celeb - Tom comforts Shona

While in the jungle, Shona has sparked romance speculation with fellow campmate Aitch after he revealed he had a "soft spot" for her. Late arrivals Tom and Vogue Williams also fuelled the speculation talking about how well suited they were for each other.

Since this fans have been carefully watching their interactions and think they've observed some flirty interactions including a pillow fight which ended with Aitch restraining Shona between his thighs.

During the conversation in 'Doomsville', Aitch revealed that he wants to get married and of course the shippers have run with this.

Aitch hearing that Shona wants to be a wife #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/xGyiEvwyv1 — 🤍- (@IAC_Fan) November 27, 2025

